Centre Eric Moreland returns to Toronto Raptors
Detroit Pistons forward Eric Moreland (24) reacts after being fouled during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 9, 2019 2:27PM EDT
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Toronto Raptors have signed centre Eric Moreland.
The six-foot-10, 240-pound Moreland is back for a second go-around with the Raptors. He signed a 10-day contract with the team on March 14 and averaged 2.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in three games.
Moreland also was with the Raptors during training camp.
The Houston native also has played with the Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns.