

The Canadian Press





MINNEAPOLIS -- The Toronto Raptors have signed centre Eric Moreland.

The six-foot-10, 240-pound Moreland is back for a second go-around with the Raptors. He signed a 10-day contract with the team on March 14 and averaged 2.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in three games.

Moreland also was with the Raptors during training camp.

The Houston native also has played with the Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns.