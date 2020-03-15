TORONTO -- A Canada Border Services Agency officer at Toronto Pearson has tested positive for COVID-19, the agency says.

“We can assure you that the employee is in isolation at home and following direction from local health officials,” Ashley Lemire of the CBSA said in a statement to CP24.

Lemire said the location and time of infection are unknown at this time. She said the agency is proactively notifying all employees who have had contact with the individual.

“Employees who may have been in contact with the infected individual have been asked to self-monitor for symptoms and to contact public health for direction. These employees may also be instructed by public health to self-isolate and remain at home for the recommended period.”

CBSA is also taking steps to clean the location where the officer worked, Lemire said.

Ontario reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 145 with five recoveries.