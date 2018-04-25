

The Canadian Press





GATINEAU, Que. -- The Canadian Transportation Agency says it is launching an inquiry into some mid-April Sunwing Airlines flights after receiving more than 80 complaints from passengers.

The agency says the flood of complaints stemmed from 23 flights to or from the Toronto Pearson International Airport between April 14 and 18 and relate to tarmac delays, flight delays, flight cancellations and lost, damaged and delayed baggage.

The CTA says its inquiry will focus on whether the airline respected its obligations toward passengers during the disruptions and if not, what corrective measures should be ordered.

The agency says preliminary information suggests there may have been systemic issues affecting the flights. It cites media reports that passengers were unable to disembark and not served drinks or snacks on some tarmac delays, while other flights were delayed as long as 29 hours.

The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The CTA, which is both a quasi-judicial tribunal and regulator, did not provide a timeline for the inquiry.