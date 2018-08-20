

The Canadian Press





Canadian tennis player Milos Raonic is back in the top 25 of the ATP world rankings.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., jumped four spots to 25 in the latest rankings released Monday after advancing to the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 event in Cincinnati last week.

It was a solid tournament for Raonic, who even managed to take a set from eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals before falling 5-7, 6-4, 3-6.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., who lost to Raonic in the third round in Cincinnati, also jumped four spots to 28.

Spanish star Rafael Nadal, who didn't play in Cincinnati, remained the world No. 1.

Swiss star Roger Federer was ranked second, followed by Argentina's Jan Martin del Potro, Germany's Alexander Zverev and South Africa's Kevin Anderson.

Djokovic, who is rounding into form after struggling earlier this season, moved up four spots to sixth.

Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil made the biggest jump among Canadian men, moving up six spots to 88 after reaching the semifinals of last week's Odlum Brown Van Open Challenger tournament in his hometown.

In the women's WTA rankings, Romania's Simona Halep remained in top spot. Halep followed a win two weeks ago in Montreal with a loss in the final to Kiki Bertens at Cincinnati.

The top five was rounded out by Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki, American Sloane Stephens, Germany's Angelique Kerber and Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic.

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., was the top Canadian at No. 123. Bouchard moved up five spots after reaching the quarterfinals in Vancouver.