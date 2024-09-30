Canadian Ryan Hunter shows very well in move from left guard to tackle
Ryan Hunter's athleticism has been on full display since his arrival in the CFL, but the Canadian's versatility is now shining through.
An oblique/hip injury to American Isiah Cage forced the Toronto Argonauts to shift Hunter from left guard to tackle Saturday night. The move certainly didn't hinder the offence, which had 234 rushing yards in a 37-31 home win over the Montreal Alouettes.
"I've switched positions my whole career, weekly, daily so it's something I'm used to," said the former Bowling Green star. "It's really just a matter of getting settle in that first drive or to and after that, it's just football.
"But shout out to the guys, we prepared like crazy and really wanted this one so we played like that."
Fellow Canadian Dylan Giffen replaced Hunter at left guard.
Offensive tackles and guards line up alongside each another, but their responsibilities differ.
Tackles are on the very outside of the rush lane and often are alone to handle quick, athletic defensive/rush ends or outside linebackers. They must have the strength to handle a bull rush — a power pass-rush move — but also be very light on their feet and not only be able get into position to engage but also move with the rusher.
When a defensive player beats the left tackle, he usually has a clear path to the quarterback, who if he's right-handed will have his back to the play and open to a crushing hit. What's more, it all develops in clear view of everyone — players, coaches and fans — in the stadium.
Guards usually face bigger defensive lineman, putting the emphasis more on strength and blocking technique. Footwork remains important, but if a tackle struggles with a blocking assignment, assistance can sometimes come from either the centre or tackle.
Moving a guard to tackle is something that happens in the CFL due to roster restrictions. But NFL teams never kick a guard out to tackle because the positions require completely different skillsets.
"I thought Ryan played well," said Toronto head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. "He's the ultimate pro, a leader of that O-line group.
"He can play tackle, guard and centre so he gives us a lot of flexibility."
Toronto is on its final bye week before visiting West Division-leading Winnipeg (9-6) on Oct. 11. Cage is on the six-game injured list. If he can't play, Dinwiddie has a solid insurance policy in the six-foot-three, 315-pound Hunter, from North Bay, Ont.
Toronto (8-7) is in the thick of it in the East Division. The Argos are right behind second-place Ottawa (8-6-1) but remain just four points ahead of fourth-place Hamilton (6-9) with all three teams having three games to play.
Toronto hosts Ottawa on Oct. 19. But Hunter and Dinwiddie agreed the Argos will deal with the potential ramifications of that contest when it comes.
"Right now we're just focusing on seeing friends and family, rest, then coming back refreshed and getting ready for that October-November push," Hunter said.
Montreal (11-3-1) has already cemented first in the East. It will host the division final Nov. 9.
The ground game has been key for Toronto's offence this season. The Argos headed into Saturday's game with the CFL's second-ranked rushing attack (118.4 yards per game).
"For an offence in general I think (being able to run) is huge," Hunter said. "If you can keep the defence honest and have them continuously change their calls while you keep doing what you're doing, that's an advantage.
"Establishing the run makes (quarterback Chad Kelly's) job easier, the running backs' stuff easier, our job and the receivers' job easier. If we can do that every week, I think we'll be in pretty good shape."
Saturday's win was just Toronto's second in seven games versus East Division rivals this season. However, it did give the Argos the season series with Montreal 2-1, including a 38-17 victory at Molson Stadium on July 11.
And that could give Toronto something to build upon should it have to return to Montreal for the conference final. Last year, the Alouettes went to BMO Field decided underdogs against the Argos (CFL-best 16-2 record) but registered the 38-17 upset victory before downing Winnipeg 28-24 in the Grey Cup.
The previous season, Toronto (11-7) upset Winnipeg (CFL-best 15-3 record) 24-23 in the Grey Cup.
"We have to win every game coming into the stretch," said Hunter, in his third season with Toronto. "Having that momentum going into the playoffs is huge, it's what Montreal had last year and we saw what they did to us and then Winnipeg.
"If you're healthy and playing good football towards the end of October you're putting yourself into a good place to make a run."
