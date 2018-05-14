Canadian-born 'Superman' actress Margot Kidder has died
This file photo, released by DC Comics, shows actors Christopher Reeve, as Superman, and Margot Kidder, as Lois Lane in a scene from the 1978 film "Superman." (AP / TMS & DC Comics Inc.)
CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, May 14, 2018 1:02PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 14, 2018 1:07PM EDT
Canadian-born actress Margot Kidder has died at the age of 69, CTV News has confirmed.
Kidder is best known for her role as Lois Lane in the "Superman" films, starring opposite Christopher Reeve.
No details have been released about her death.
More to come.