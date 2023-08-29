Canadian 9-year-old undergoes life-saving bowel transplant
A beloved Canadian nine-year-old, known as Bella Brave to those on TikTok, underwent a life-saving bowel transplant after a three-year wait for a rare disease she has been fiercely battling since birth.
“We were so used to living in fear and not knowing if she would survive without this transplant,” Kyla Thomson said about her daughter in an interview outside the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto.
Bella Thomson, known to 6.3 million TikTok followers as Bella Brave, was born with a genetic spontaneous mutation of three rare diseases – Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID), Hirschsprung’s Disease and Dwarfism – that left her with no immune system and a dead bowel.
“I’m just still in awe of the way she looks at the world. She could be so angry and bitter … and she does the opposite, and it just blows me away,” Thomson said, her voice breaking as she described Bella’s bravery. “To be that proud of my daughter, it makes me cry.”
‘NO ONE COULD FIX IT’
At just three days old, the Saskatchewan-born miracle child underwent her first surgery — a count that would amount to approximately 30 operations with her first two years of life spent in hospitals in Saskatchewan and Alberta.
Since then, Bella has received a bone marrow transplant and suffered septic shock four times – two of which healthcare professionals told Thomson they couldn’t explain how she survived.
“Within Bella's first year of life in hospital, everything being so rare, so painful, so exhausting living in hospital. I was very angry watching my firstborn go through this and then not have anyone tell me how to fix it. No one could fix it,” Thomson said.
Bella Thomson smiles in her hospital bed in Toronto (Supplied). But her pivot to positivity came with a perspective that evolved as she saw moms, dads and caregivers at the hospital that had it worse. “Some didn't get to bring their little ones home, and I did,” she said.
‘WE WILL NOT LOSE OUR BRAVE’
Just a few months ago, the Thomsons received news they had dreaded. A live-changing bowel transplant was no longer safe for Bella. “There’s nowhere to go from here,” Thomson said in a video posted in June.
It was an emotional pill to swallow, but the Thomsons, including Bella’s 4-year-old brother Waylon and father Lyle, kept creating videos for their TikTok account that almost immediately went viral after posting Bella’s first video around early 2021.
Bella's feed is filled with her dancing in hospital hallways and strutting towards the camera with a hand gripping her hip, while her mom wheels an IV pole behind her. “We will not lose our brave,” they pledge in their videos.
Bella Thomson, known to more than six million TikTok followers as Bella Brave, poses for a photo (Supplied).“We wanted to spread joy, make people laugh. That was our goal. For us to be able to expand on our advocacy for medical families and kids with rare diseases … It’s so heartwarming,” Thomson said.
In mid-August, while eating lunch at home in Swift Current, Sask., Thomson received a phone call. After three years on the transplant waitlist, it was finally time. The team at SickKids had found a collateral vessel that made the transplant possible.
“[It meant] a lot,” Bella said over a Zoom call on Tuesday while sitting on her hospital bed, recalling the rapid events that recently transpired.
The Thomsons take a selfie while standing outside of the hospital (Supplied).That night, they flew more than 2,000 kilometres to Toronto and within days, Bella underwent surgery.
Doctors warned the Thomsons that the bowel transplant could take 10 to 20 hours. But for Bella, it took eight.
She surpassed her physiotherapist’s goal of standing for 10 seconds just days after her surgery. Instead, she was walking and feeding the pigeons outside the hospital. “It was so good,” Bella said.
Over the next three months to a year, Bella will slowly introduce new foods to her diet, with oatmeal already added to her roster and oranges and popcorn at the top of her wish list, while reducing IV fluids.
“It’s a miracle that she survived,” Thomson said. “We just take it day by day.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's first case of new COVID variant confirmed in B.C.
B.C. health officials have confirmed a case of the BA.2.86 strain of SARS-Cov-2, the first such infection to be detected in Canada.
Climate activist smears paint over Tom Thomson piece at National Gallery of Canada
A climate protester splashed paint on a Tom Thomson piece hanging in the National Gallery of Canada Tuesday as part of escalating activities demanding a national firefighting service.
Sask. First Nation says it has found 93 potential unmarked child, infant graves
A Saskatchewan First Nation now says it has found 79 suspected child grave sites and 14 potential infant grave sites.
Global Affairs Canada issues LGBTQ2S+ travel advisory for United States
Canada is warning members of the LGBTQ2S+ community that they may face discrimination if they travel to some places in the United States.
NASA to share sample retrieval preparation details as OSIRIS-REx spacecraft nears Earth
This week, NASA will be sharing details on how it's preparing to receive the first set of asteroid samples ever gathered by the agency, an achievement seven years in the making.
A primer on the policy proposals Conservative grassroots want Poilievre to champion in next election
The Conservative party's upcoming convention in Quebec City is shaping up to become a hub for heated policy debates, as Conservative supporters will be discussing and voting on a series of proposals they'd like to see leader Pierre Poilievre champion in the next election. CTVNews.ca has read through each pitch, here's what you need to know.
Scrap it or salvage it? Future of 24 Sussex under review, Poilievre says a new house for the PM not a priority
As the government develops plans for the future of 24 Sussex Drive, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says fixing or replacing the dilapidated and unoccupied official residence would be the last item on his agenda if he was prime minister.
WATCH: Police bodycam video captures moment fireball shoots over Colorado neighbourhood
While responding to a noise complaint near Denver, Colorado, a police officer's body-worn camera captured the moment a bright fireball soared through the sky.
WATCH | View of Hurricane Idalia from International Space Station
The International Space Station orbited over Hurricane Idalia Tuesday, showing the sprawling size of a storm expected to keep gaining strength as it churns through the Gulf of Mexico.
Montreal
-
Black Montreal family complains of racial profiling on Air Canada flight
A Black family from Montreal is claiming racial discrimination after nine members were ejected from a flight to Florida in July.
-
Renewed calls for Silver Alerts in Quebec after West Island senior found dead
There are renewed calls for a 'Silver Alert' system in Quebec to help find missing seniors after an 85-year-old West Island man was found dead Monday.
-
Quebec boy acquitted of assault after 'teasing' sister as they were watching movie
A child has been acquitted of assaulting his younger stepsister after what a Quebec judge deemed to be a harmless bit of teasing. The boy, who was 12 years old at the time, admitted to having touched his then-11-year-old sister's thighs while the two were watching a movie one evening. But the girl suffered no harm as a result of her brother's actions, a Quebec court judge ruled.
London
-
Nathaniel Veltman murder trial to start next week
Jury selection is expected to get underway next Tuesday for the murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman. The 22 year old is charged in connection with the deaths of four members of the Afzaal family, who were struck by a pickup truck in June of 2021.
-
'This could have been a fatal situation': Two teens located safely after being reported missing on Lake Huron
OPP are reminding the public about being safe when out on the water after two teenagers went out paddle boarding without wearing personal flotation devices and failed to return to shore.
-
Mayor of South Bruce Peninsula to resign 'effective immediately' after 'racist' comments caught on tape
Following calls from Indigenous groups to resign after 'racist' comments were caught on tape, the mayor of South Bruce Peninsula is stepping down.
Kitchener
-
Man accused of selling lethal self-harm products online charged in death of Waterloo resident
A man accused of selling sodium nitrite and other dangerous materials to people at risk of suicide is facing a dozen new charges, including one related to a victim from Waterloo.
-
CTV Kitchener reporter seriously injured while covering crash files $15.7 million lawsuit
A CTV Kitchener reporter who was struck and seriously injured while covering a crash south of Guelph earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against the driver who hit her, an unnamed Guelph police officer, the Guelph Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police and the province.
-
Cross-examination begins in Jeffrey Sloka sexual assault trial
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexual assault began answering questions from the Crown on Tuesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police shocked to discover crate full of dead puppies
Ontario Provincial Police made a grisly discovery Monday when they found a covered animal crate filled with dead puppies in a remote area near Iron Bridge, Ont.
-
Montreal Walmart hit with complaint after transgender customer grilled over bathroom use
A customer of a Walmart in Montreal is filing a discrimination complaint with the Quebec Human Rights Commission and calling on the retailer to ensure trans shoppers can use the bathroom they feel most comfortable in.
-
Live, wriggling worm pulled from brain of woman hospitalized with 'mystery illness'
A neurosurgeon investigating a woman's mystery symptoms in an Australian hospital says she plucked a wriggling worm from the patient's brain.
Ottawa
-
Climate activist smears paint over Tom Thomson piece at National Gallery of Canada
A climate protester splashed paint on a Tom Thomson piece hanging in the National Gallery of Canada Tuesday as part of escalating activities demanding a national firefighting service.
-
Canadian Forces Base commander facing firearms charges in eastern Ontario
The Royal Canadian Air Force confirms that Col. Leif Dahl, commander of 8 Wing and CFB Trenton, is facing firearms charges related to an incident on the Murray Canal in Quinte West, Ont.
-
Scrap it or salvage it? Future of 24 Sussex under review, Poilievre says a new house for the PM not a priority
As the government develops plans for the future of 24 Sussex Drive, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says fixing or replacing the dilapidated and unoccupied official residence would be the last item on his agenda if he was prime minister.
Windsor
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Windsor Regional Hospital
Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 on its 7th floor medical unit at the Ouellette Campus.
-
Windsor police asking for help after stolen prescription medication
Windsor police are asking the public they recognize a man in an investigation into stolen prescription medication.
-
‘Always be aware’: Road safety top mind as kids head back to the classroom
With students heading back to the classroom next week, CAA is offering tips to ensure the journey to and from school is a safe one.
Barrie
-
Modified vehicles not permitted to enter Wasaga Beach this Labour Day weekend
The Town of Wasaga Beach is taking "proactive steps" to stop an unsanctioned car rally from happening over the Labour Day weekend, including road closures and vehicle checkpoints with the support of Ontario police.
-
Barrie judge revisits sentencing for man convicted of murdering boy, 15, in group home
A sentencing review hearing took place Tuesday in a Barrie courtroom for a young man sentenced to 10 years for the brutal murder of a 15-year-old boy in a group home in 2019.
-
Motorcyclist airlifted with serious injuries after collision in Innisfil: Driver, 90, charged
Two motorcyclists were hospitalized after being struck by vehicles in separate collisions in Innisfil just hours apart as police urge motorists to watch out for each other.
Atlantic
-
Frustration mounting over unauthorized lobster fishing in southwestern Nova Scotia
Some fishermen and politicians in Nova Scotia are expressing mounting frustration over the scale of unauthorized lobster fishing in the southwestern part of the province.
-
Cape Breton man charged following reports dog was dragged behind truck
Nova Scotia SPCA say a Cape Breton man has been charged in connection to a dog’s death after reports of a dog tethered to a truck was being driven in Marion Bridge.
-
Movement to oust N.B. Premier Blaine Higgs: Dissident PC members fail to trigger leadership review
Dissident members of New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative party have failed to trigger a leadership review for Blaine Higgs.
Calgary
-
Calgary police dismantle large homeless encampment in city's southeast
A large-scale cleanup is underway at the site of a homeless encampment tucked in a forested area northwest of Deerfoot Trail and Glenmore Trail.
-
Mom and son part of trio missing after southern Alberta rafting trip
A mother, her son and a third person are missing after losing contact with family members during a rafting trip on southern Alberta's Oldman River.
-
Fine Works in Wood exhibition coming to Calgary's Southcentre Mall in September
The Southern Alberta Woodworkers Society (SAWS) is hosting its biannual exhibition at Calgary's Southcentre Mall next month, featuring 65 pieces from 34 makers.
Winnipeg
-
Parents should be informed about pronoun changes for children: survey
A majority of Manitobans surveyed say they believe parents should be informed and be allowed to give consent if children wish to change their pronouns.
-
Manitoba man, 73, accused of assaulting another with chainsaw
A 73-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted another man with a chainsaw on Monday.
-
Safety upgrades coming to Manitoba highway intersection where elder killed in hit-and-run
An intersection of a busy Manitoba highway is set to undergo safety improvements after a community elder was hit and killed there last spring.
Vancouver
-
Canada's first case of new COVID variant confirmed in B.C.
B.C. health officials have confirmed a case of the BA.2.86 strain of SARS-Cov-2, the first such infection to be detected in Canada.
-
A B.C. study gave 50 homeless people $7,500 each. Here's what they spent it on.
A new B.C.-based study undercuts the persistent stereotype that homeless people can't be trusted with cash, according to the lead researcher who says it also highlights a different way to respond to the crisis.
-
Mountie fatally shoots man who allegedly entered police vehicle after foot chase in B.C. Interior
A man is dead after being shot by a police officer in Revelstoke, B.C., and the province's Independent Investigations Office has been called.
Edmonton
-
Young girl hospitalized after vehicle hits house in south Edmonton
A four-year-old girl was seriously injured after a crash in south Edmonton on Tuesday morning.
-
'From the bottom of my heart, I am sorry': Sentencing hearing wraps for 2 convicted in the death of Nature Duperron
A sentencing hearing has wrapped up for two of the four people convicted in the death of Nature Duperron.
-
Man charged with sexual assault of multiple Terwillegar pool users
An Edmonton man is accused of groping at least four swimmers at a public pool earlier in August.