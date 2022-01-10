A Canada-wide warrant has been issued by Ontario police for a man known to frequent the Toronto area.

The Ontario Provincial Police’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad said in a news release Monday that the man is wanted for breaching his statutory release.

Ilyas Riyaleh, 25, is currently serving a two-year-and-two-month sentence for possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition, police said.

He is described by police as weighing 170 lbs, standing six-feet-two-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Riyaleh is known to frequent the Toronto area according to police. An image of Riyaleh has been released by police in hopes of locating him.

Anyone with information relating to Riyaleh whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900.