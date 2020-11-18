TORONTO -- Ontario police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man known to frequent the city of Toronto.

The Ontario Provincial Police’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad issued a news release on Wednesday saying the man is wanted for breaching the conditions of his day parole.

Abdullahi Dirie, 23, is currently serving a five-year-and-two-month sentence for armed robbery, pointing a firearm, disguise with intent and possession of a firearm with ammunition.

He is described by police as standing six-feet-two inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Police have released an image of Dirie in hopes of locating him.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 416-808-5900. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers.