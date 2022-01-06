A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man wanted for murder who Toronto police say is "armed, violent and dangerous."

Police were called to the area of Weston Road and Highway 401 just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 2 for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, police said they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital with serious injuries but later died.

He had been identified by police as Ariyo Fakomi, 37, of Toronto. He is the city’s first homicide victim of 2022.

On Thursday, a second-degree murder warrant was issued for 35-year-old Shawn Powers in connection with the case.

"He is considered armed, violent, and dangerous,” police said. “If located, do not approach. Call 911 immediately."

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.