Canada's provinces ranked by luck. But prizes likely balance out over time, one lottery company says
A new study ranking the provinces by the luck of its lottery residents has been brought into question by one of Canada’s biggest lottery corporations.
The study, released last month by online casino guide Datslots, analyzed lottery winnings of $10,000 or more reported in Canada’s three national draws, Lotto Max, Lotto 6/49, and Daily Grand, over the last 12 months.
It ranked Nunavut as the luckiest province, with the most winnings per 1,000 residents, followed by Alberta and Manitoba. Ontario was ranked fifth.
The ranking has since drawn backlash from the Western Canada Lottery, the corporation that runs Daily Grand.
“We strongly disagree with findings. Lottery draws are completely random, and there is no way to determine or influence in what region or province a major prize will be won,” spokesperson Kevin van Egdom told CTV News Toronto Friday.
“Over time, wins tend to balance out, and the proportion of major prizes in a region tends to resemble the proportion of the population in that region, and more especially, the proportion of tickets sold in that region.”
Despite Ontarians winning more than $646 million in draws in the last 12 months, the province didn’t crack the top three on the list.
Nunavut topped the study as the luckiest province in Canada, winning a total of $172,473 per 1,000 residents.
“Residents in Nunavut have the highest chance of winning a large sum of money in the lottery than any other place in Canada,” a release issued by the company reads. The region claimed the top spot with help, in part, from one local who claimed a $7 million jackpot in October 2022.
In second place came Alberta, where residents won a total of $67,566 per 1,000 people in the 12-month period.
Despite winning the most money, Ontario placed just fifth, with winnings of $42,357 per 1,000 people.
The full Datslots ranking is as follows:
Canada's luckiest provinces, ranked by Datslots (October 2023)
Residents in the Northwest Territories are the unluckiest in the country, according to the list. For every 1,000 residents in the territory, an average of $11,438 was won.
In total, the three draws have awarded more than $1.6 billion to Canadians in the last year, the study found.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley gunned down near Montreal
Quebec organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley was gunned down Friday southwest of Montreal, multiple sources have confirmed to CTV News. Woolley -- who had connections to the Hells Angels, Montreal Mafia and several street gangs -- was shot in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses.
NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments
With the parliamentary clock ticking down and the government yet to pass their 'affordable housing and groceries' bill—the first piece of federal legislation tabled in the fall sitting—the NDP have agreed to help the Liberals advance Bill C-56 in exchange for a series of amendments inspired by a similar bill from Leader Jagmeet Singh, CTV News has learned.
Recall roundup: Here's what was taken off shelves this week in Canada
Canada has issued recalls and safety alerts for a series of vehicles and consumer products. With dangers ranging from fire risks to label issues, here are some recalls the country has seen this week.
Moldovan dog bites man - but this time, a president
Moldovan President Maia Sandu's dog overturned protocol on Thursday by biting visiting Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on the hand, although Austria's leader was forgiving and later gave the excitable pup a toy.
F1 off to rough Las Vegas start. Ferrari damaged, fans told to leave before practice ends at 4 a.m.
Tempers flared at the Las Vegas Grand Prix after the first practice of the US$500 million race was halted nine minutes into the session Thursday night because Carlos Sainz Jr. ran over a water valve cover that badly damaged his Ferrari.
This bird flu in Canada is a 'different beast' experts say. Here's why that matters for humans
Avian influenza cases are increasing across Canada, particularly in wild birds, which concerns experts who say they fear the aggressive virus could mutate to infect humans more easily.
Russian authorities ask the Supreme Court to declare the LGBTQ2S+ 'movement' extremist
The Russian Justice Ministry on Friday said it has filed a lawsuit with the nation's Supreme Court to outlaw the LGBTQ2S+ "international public movement" as extremist, the latest crippling blow against the already beleaguered LGBTQ2S+ community in the increasingly conservative country.
Lawsuit accuses Concordia, student union of failing to address antisemitism on campus
A proposed class-action lawsuit accuses Concordia University in Montreal and its student union of failing to meaningfully address antisemitism on campus.
Keep China's communications channels with Canada open, Trudeau urged Xi at APEC
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he had more to say to Chinese President Xi Jinping than just a perfunctory hello. Trudeau says he made the point to Xi that it's important their two countries keep their lines of communication open.
Montreal
-
Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley gunned down near Montreal
Quebec organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley was gunned down Friday southwest of Montreal, multiple sources have confirmed to CTV News. Woolley -- who had connections to the Hells Angels, Montreal Mafia and several street gangs -- was shot in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses.
-
Palestinian family makes difficult decision to protect daughters but leave parents in Gaza
A Palestinian man said his family was forced to make what they called a 'selfish' decision and return to Canada with his daughters and wife, leaving his family behind.
-
Surgery extends life of woman with same brain cancer as Gord Downie
It has been three years since Susan Kendall passed away from glioblastoma, a fast-growing and aggressive brain tumour that forcefully invades brain tissue. The days since then have been difficult for her daughter, Leslie Hacker, but she says she's grateful for every second the two had together.
London
-
Human remains discovered in north London, Ont.
London police have launched an investigation after human remains were discovered in the north end of the city on Thursday afternoon.
-
'We will be here everyday': London, Ont. doctor continues calls for local MP to call a ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war
Less than 24 hours after being arrested and charged, London doctor and humanitarian activist Dr. Tarek Loubani was back outside London North Centre Member of Parliament Peter Fragiskatos’ office chanting 'a little ketchup ain’t no crime, it's ceasefire now time.'
-
Three weeks ahead of schedule: Southdale-Colonel Talbot roundabout set to open
After many months of construction, the intersection of Southdale Road West and Colonel Talbot Road will officially reopen as a two-lane roundabout next week.
Kitchener
-
Driver killed in Puslinch crash
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash north of Cambridge, Wellington County OPP say.
-
'They just outright lied': Bad Boy Furniture refuses to honour purchases, customers demanding answers
Kitchener resident Chris May is out hundreds of dollars after Lastman’s Bad Boy Furniture told him the couch he paid for wouldn’t be delivered.
-
Cambridge road reopens after crash
Dunbar Road in Cambridge has reopened after a crash that slowed traffic Friday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments
With the parliamentary clock ticking down and the government yet to pass their 'affordable housing and groceries' bill—the first piece of federal legislation tabled in the fall sitting—the NDP have agreed to help the Liberals advance Bill C-56 in exchange for a series of amendments inspired by a similar bill from Leader Jagmeet Singh, CTV News has learned.
-
Northern hockey player raises money for KidSport in memory of six of her friends
Nipissing Lakers women's hockey player Malory Dominico is turning her pain into an opportunity for others.
-
Nine men fined $8,390 for moose hunt offences near Chapleau
Nine men from across northeastern Ontario have been fined a total of $8,390 for failing to meet tagging requirements while party hunting during the open moose season in 2022.
Ottawa
-
Person found dead inside tent at Kingston, Ont. park
Kingston Police say a person was found dead in a tent in Belle Park, the third death in the region this month.
-
OPP identify body of Carleton Place woman found near Pakenham, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the body of a woman discovered in a river near the Village of Pakenham, Ont.
-
OC Transpo 'successfully' operating nine trains during test of Trillium Line
OC Transpo says it has successfully tested nine trains on the Stage 2 south O-Train extensions, the number required for revenue service, as preparations continue for the launch of the system next year.
Windsor
-
Demand surges for Windsor Goodfellows programs
The Windsor Goodfellows are gearing up for their 110th annual Christmas newspaper drive amid surging demand for their programs since the same time last year.
-
Railroad tie fire causes $20,000 damage
Chatham-Kent firefighters spent several hours battling a “stubborn” fire along the railroad tracks near Bloomfield Road.
-
Downtown street reopens after house fire
Windsor police have reopened a downtown street after a house fire.
Barrie
-
15-year-old boy targeted by at least 3 minors in stabbing outside a Barrie high school, police say
Police are appealing to the public for information as the investigation and the search for suspects continues after a stabbing outside a Barrie school Wednesday that sent a 15-year-old boy to the hospital.
-
Suspect sought in alleged assault and attempted robbery in Innisfil
Police are appealing to the public for help with an attempted robbery and assault investigation in Innisfil.
-
Big changes coming to Barrie's curbside collection: Here's what you need to know
Here's a breakdown of the key updates and significant changes to the City of Barrie's waste management program.
Atlantic
-
Rainfall warnings issued with fall storm expected in the Maritimes Saturday
More weather alerts are in effect for the Maritimes ahead of heavy rain and high wind expected for parts of the region Saturday.
-
Nova Scotia man facing child pornography charges
The Nova Scotia RCMP says its provincial Internet Child Exploitation Unit has arrested a man for child pornography offences.
-
N.S. RCMP searching for missing 75-year-old hunter outside Truro
The RCMP is searching for an elderly hunter missing outside Truro, N.S.
Calgary
-
Calgary senior facing almost $2,200 in impound fees after truck stolen, destroyed
A 78-year-old Calgarian is on the hook for thousands of dollars in impound lot fees after his vehicle was stolen, burned and abandoned by thieves.
-
Charge against Calgary pro-Palestine protester stayed as debate rages over chant
Prosecutors have stayed a charge against a man who was arrested in Calgary after he repeatedly used a phrase heard at pro-Palestinian rallies across the country, as a debate rages over the contentious chant.
-
Teen hospitalized after being struck by 2 vehicles on Memorial Drive
One person is in serious, but stable and non-life threatening condition after being struck by two vehicles early Friday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba axes group set up by former PC government to tackle surgery backlog
The Manitoba government is dissolving a group created nearly two years ago to tackle a backlog of surgeries and diagnostic tests caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Manitoba Tories say new NDP government is paying political staff higher wages
Some new political staff in Manitoba cabinet ministers' offices are being paid more than backbench members of the legislature.
-
Respiratory virus numbers and severity increasing at Children's Hospital
Winnipeg’s Children’s Hospital is beginning to see a spike in respiratory viruses, as well as an increase in the severity of these cases.
Vancouver
-
Commercial truck carrying chemicals goes up in flames on Okanagan Connector
A fire involving a commercial truck carrying chemicals forced the partial closure of the Okanagan Connector Friday afternoon.
-
AI could help address B.C.'s housing crisis. Here's how.
Cranes, forklifts and excavators are being turned into intelligent robots by a team of engineers at UBC, presenting a potential solution to a labour shortage in the construction industry amid the ongoing housing crisis.
-
3 arrested in Richmond car heist attempt, dash cam video sought: RCMP
Mounties are asking anyone with dash cam video to come forward after an alleged car heist attempt in Richmond earlier this week.
Edmonton
-
RCMP officers cleared after firing 28 shots at man with compound bow, killing him in Red Deer
Mounties acted legally when they shot and killed a 46-year-old man in the parkade of Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre, Alberta's police watchdog announced Friday.
-
Fire breaks out at apparent encampment in Edmonton river valley
The CTV News Edmonton drone captured video of what appeared to be a fire at an encampment in the river valley on Friday afternoon.
-
Man serving time for 'devastating' 2002 landlord assault denied parole
Leo Teskey, who beat and caused an Edmonton landlord severe brain damage two decades ago, was denied full and day parole on Wednesday.