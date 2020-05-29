TORONTO -- If you picking up someone from the airport, you may not be allowed to head inside the terminal to greet them for much longer.

A spokesperson for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority confirms to CP24 that a memo was recently sent out detailing a new policy at Pearson International Airport which will discourage “meeters and greeters” from accessing the terminal, with some limited exceptions for people accompanying minors or individuals with disabilities.

The policy would also apply to airport workers, who will no longer be able to meet up with friends, family or acquaintances inside the airport.

“The safety and security of our passengers and employees is our top priority,” GTAA spokesperson Robin Smith told CP24 in a written statement. “We're taking a number of steps in collaboration with our partners to prepare for restart and recovery, and we look forward to sharing more details on these initiatives soon.”

The new policy, which is part of the airport’s efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, will go into effect on June 1. At this point it is unclear how it will be enforced.