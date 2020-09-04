TORONTO -- A Toronto woman is looking to find the owner of a number of photos found loosely scattered on the sidewalk in the city’s east-end.

The woman, who asked only to be identified as Fiona, posted about the discovery on Reddit last week hoping someone would recognize the photographs.

Aside from the obvious age of the photos, little is actually known about the people featured in them.

However, one internet sleuth was able to determine that two of the subjects appear to be standing in front of Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church, located south of College Street at Henry and Cecil streets.

“I don't know....but I recognized that church in those bottom pics. I used to walk around drinking beer in this area all the time. I still do, too,” one user said.

As well, Fiona told CTV News Toronto that two of the photos are dated, one September 1944 and featuring the words “Bertha + David (Marlene’s brother)” and the other March 1, 1942 with the words “Victoria B.C.”

Aside from that, Fiona admits that she doesn’t have many leads on the discovery.

In the meantime, she said she hopes that getting the word out and reaching out to social media groups in the area will help reunite the pictures with their rightful owner.