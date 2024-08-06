TORONTO
Toronto

CafeTO barrier damaged after single-vehicle crash downtown: Toronto police

One driver is in custody after a single-vehicle crash caused significant damage to a CafeTO patio downtown, Toronto police say.

It happened near Richmond and Yonge streets early Tuesday morning.

Police said the driver involved in the rollover refused to take a roadside screening test and was arrested at the scene.

The city has been called in to fix the CafeTO barrier that was damaged.

