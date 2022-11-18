Buying a new car? These are the most reliable vehicles for 2023

Due to supply chain issues and chip shortages, auto manufacturers are still trying to catch up with demand at many dealerships.

Plus with inflation, it makes it harder to negotiate a lower price on a new vehicle, which is why you want to make sure you get a reliable model.

Consumer Reports released its top 10 most reliable cars of 2023 survey, which asked more than 300,000 people about their vehicles.

Some of the questions include what kind of problems they have had with their vehicles within the last year, and all about the specs of the car from the engine, transmission and brakes to the electrical systems, noises, leaks, paint and trim.

“With more than 300,000 vehicles, Consumer Reports can calculate predicted reliability ratings,” said Michael Crossen with Consumer Reports.

This year, Toyota, Lexus and BMW were the top brands with BMW moving up 10 spots from last year. While pickup trucks account for one of every five new vehicles sold, they fall behind in reliability.

“Pickup trucks have been at the lower end of our ratings for six of the last seven years. In this year’s survey, we only have seven trucks of more than a dozen surveys that are getting between better than average to average reliability,” said Crossen.

Researchers say if you’re looking for a tried-and-true reliable vehicle, a car – as in the traditional sedan – might be the way to go.

“Sedan body styles have been on the road for a long time, that’s given the manufacturers a chance to work on some of those problem areas and bugs. Vehicles like trucks, mini-vans and SUVs have complicated systems, therefore they can be more problematic,” said Crossen.

Consumer Reports found the majority of hybrid vehicles were as good as – or better than – their non-hybrid counterparts.

The most reliable car in the reliability survey was the Toyota Corolla Hybrid.

The survey also found out which vehicles are the least reliable. According to Consumer Reports, auto brands at the bottom of the survey were Mercedes-Benz, Jeep and Volkswagen.