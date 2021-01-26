TORONTO -- Two people are dead and three others were injured after a major multi-vehicle crash that closed all lanes of the QEW in Burlington on Tuesday morning, local paramedics said.

The Ministry of Transportation said sometime before 6 a.m. Tuesday multiple cars collided on the ramp from Brant Street in Burlington to the Toronto-bound QEW.

Halton Paramedics told CP24 that two people were pronounced dead at the scene, one other person was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition and two others were taken to local hospitals.

Police also later closed the Fort Erie-bound lanes at Guelph Line.

As many as five vehicles may have been involved.