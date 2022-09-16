Brothers who haven’t spoken in 30 years both running for mayor of Ontario town
Two brothers who haven’t spoken for about 30 years are now competing for the coveted position of mayor in an Ontario town.
Up until the day before registration for the Oct. 24 municipal elections closed, incumbent Bill Steele was running unopposed in Port Colborne.
And then his brother signed up for the race—meaning there will be two “Steeles” on the ballot when residents go to the polls.
“I believe in democracy,” Charles Steele told CTV News Toronto. “If I hadn't have run … my brother would have been acclaimed.”
“What's going to be the future? You're going to just start appointing people? That's not democracy.”
Charles said he hasn’t spoken to his brother in about 30 years, and did not discuss his intention to run with him beforehand, despite thinking about the decision for a few days prior to registration.
“I don’t think he’s happy about it,” Charles added.
Bill, who spent 17 years as a city councillor and was first elected mayor in 2018, says that while he was surprised to see his brother’s name on the list of certified candidates, he was always ready to fight for his seat.
“I mean, we were ready for a campaign,” he told CTV News Toronto. “No matter who the candidate is, or would be against us, then that's who we're going to battle it out.”
In the last municipal election, Bill beat out three other competitors, earning 702 more votes than the runner up.
In total, 6,636 residents cast their ballot in 2018, representing a voter turnout of just under 43 per cent.
Bill says he hopes to continue the work he wished to accomplish, but was put on the backburner due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes a focus on water sewer rates, bringing more doctors to the region, and expanding necessary infrastructure.
“I'm going to run on my record,” Bill said. “I don't sit on any fences. So I do take stance. Sometimes people agree with my stance, sometimes they don't.”
Charles doesn’t agree, and says his brother hasn’t done much during his time in office. He hopes to focus on affordable housing, cutting taxes and reducing the number of homeless people on the streets.
“It's not going to be easy. It's going to be very difficult but we should start saying what's impossible, we gotta make possible.”
Charles added his brother “treats the taxpayers of Port Colborne like a piggy bank.”
“I moved to Toronto when I was 18. I got a job with the post office. My brother, my father handed him the insurance business,” he said. “He doesn't know what it's like to live on a fixed income.”
Neither brother seems particularly worried about any further familial strains come election day. Bill, for his part, has said he doesn’t discuss his opponents on the campaign trail and that won’t change.
“It is what it is,” he said. “We'll do what we normally do on a campaign.”
“We'll be happy when voting day comes and we lead the polls.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Atrocities found in mass burial site, Ukraine's leader says
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy has cited evidence of atrocities in a mass burial site that has been found in an area recently freed of Russian occupation. In an unusual special video, Zelenskyy said hundreds of people had been found 'tortured, shot, killed by shelling' at the site in Izium.
Catherine, Princess of Wales: The commoner who is key to the monarchy
Kate Middleton, wife of the new heir to the throne Prince William, has grown from a commoner who captivated the future monarch to the beating heart of the Royal Family, as it faces a future without the beloved queen at its helm.
'Now 15 per cent is rude:' Tipping fatigue hits customers as requests rise
Tipping fatigue is hitting consumers as requests for gratuities increase and spread to new businesses amid the rise of automated payment machines and preset tip suggestions.
Nadeau-Dubois pressured to say racial slur during Quebec election debate
During the French-language debate, Québec Solidaire Spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois was pressured by Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon to say a racial slur.
Brett Favre biographer says not to bother with his book following allegations against ex-NFL player
In the wake of allegations against former NFL player Brett Favre, his biographer is advising the public not to read his book.
England football legend David Beckham spotted in the queue for Queen Elizabeth II
England football legend David Beckham has been spotted in The Queue for the Queen's lying-in-state in London.
Where have home prices dropped the most across Canada?
Housing prices have continued on their downward plunge amid Bank of Canada interest rate hikes and fears over a potential looming recession, but the effect isn't being felt evenly across the country. CTVNews.ca looks at where housing prices are falling and where they are still rising.
Anti-hate experts urge action against right-wing extremism in Canada
Anti-hate experts are urging policy makers to take action against what they describe as growing right-wing extremism in Canada.
Queue for Queen's coffin reopened, wait hits 24 hours
A surging tide of people have lined up to file past Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it lies in state at Parliament, so many that authorities on Friday had to call a temporary halt to more people joining the miles-long queue.
Montreal
-
Nadeau-Dubois pressured to say racial slur during Quebec election debate
During the French-language debate, Québec Solidaire Spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois was pressured by Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon to say a racial slur.
-
'The tsunami is coming': Doctor warns Quebec health-care system requires radical overhaul
A Montreal family physician said he thinks governments should promote family medicine, but instead many doctors complain of an adversarial relationship with Quebec's health ministry in which they are forced to take on too many patients, and not allowed to work where they choose.
-
Woman, 42, found dead in Montreal North apartment; police investigating
Montreal police are investigating a suspicious death after a 42-year-old woman was found dead inside an apartment building Friday morning in Montreal North.
London
-
Traffic flow changes on Adelaide Street
It's another step in the process to get the Adelaide Street CP rail underpass finished. As of Thursday, all traffic on Adelaide between McMahen Street and Central Avenue has been diverted onto a temporary bypass road.
-
London fire crews up late for near-downtown blaze
A fire prevention Investigator has been requested after a fire at 143 Sydenham St. just west of Richmond Street. According to London fire, crews were called to the multi-unit residence late Thursday night and made use of the aerial ladder truck.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared over at hospital in St. Marys, Ont.
After two weeks, Huron Perth Public Health has declared an outbreak over at the hospital in St. Marys, Ont.
Kitchener
-
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Kitchener
One person has been taken to hospital following reports of a shooting in a Kitchener neighbourhood.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared over at hospital in St. Marys, Ont.
After two weeks, Huron Perth Public Health has declared an outbreak over at the hospital in St. Marys, Ont.
-
67-year-old Waterloo man identified as body found in Elora Gorge area
A 67-year-old Waterloo man has been identified as the person found dead in the Elora Gorge area Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury firefighters pulled couple in 60s out of wreck on Paris
More details are coming to light about a serious crash on Paris Street by Science North on Thursday night that sent two people to hospital.
-
Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase filming adaptation of popular YA novel in Sudbury
Zombies have taken over a quiet northern Ontario neighbourhood for the film adaptation of Zombie Town, a young adult novel by R.L Stine, featuring several big stage and screen actors.
-
Invasive jellyfish species spotted in northern Ontario lake for the first time
For the last 70 years, an invasive species from China has been slowly making its way north. In the last few weeks, it finally arrived in Sudbury, Ont.
Ottawa
-
'We want to keep the dream of homeownership alive': Sutcliffe unveils plan to build 100,000 homes in Ottawa over 10 years
Mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe is promising to increase the availability of new homes and community housing in Ottawa if elected mayor this fall, unveiling a plan for 100,000 new homes to be built in the capital over the next 10 years.
-
What you need to know about the commemorative ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II in Ottawa on Monday
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what will be open and closed in Ottawa on Monday, the day of the Queen's funeral.
-
CHEO on pace for a record September in its emergency department as viral season starts early
CHEO president Alex Munter says CHEO is seeing a 60 per cent increase in children with respiratory viral illness in its emergency department this month compared to September 2021.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bomb threat causes evacuation at Holy Names high school: Windsor police
Windsor police say Holy Names Catholic High School is currently being evacuated due to an ongoing police investigation involving a bomb threat.
-
Leamington teen facing drug charges after traffic stop
A 19-year-old Leamington man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop.
-
What’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex on Sept. 19, the day of the Queen’s funeral
Here’s a breakdown of what’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex on Sept. 19:
Barrie
-
Police in Innisfil make largest crystal meth bust in force's history
South Simcoe Police arrested six people in connection with the largest seizure of crystal methamphetamine in the force's history.
-
Vehicle towed away after driver charged for speeding more than 2x limit: OPP
An OPP officer allegedly clocked the driver travelling more than double the posted limit while on patrol in Dufferin County.
-
Ontario helps in the fight against crime on Barrie streets with $50,000 investment
The province is helping in the fight against crime on the streets of Barrie with a $50,000 investment to boost the city's video surveillance system.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick expands eligibility for monkeypox vaccines
Access to monkeypox vaccines has expanded in New Brunswick and health officials are encouraging groups most at-risk of contracting the disease to get immunized.
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry hears that killer exchanged denture work for sex
A report submitted to the inquiry investigating the April 2020 mass shooting in rural Nova Scotia says the gunman who killed 22 people was known to exchange denture work for sex and to exploit marginalized women.
-
Calls grow to streamline licensing for doctors as health-care systems struggle
As Canadian health-care systems buckle under the weight of doctor shortages, the past president of the Canadian Medical Association is calling for a national licensing pathway for doctors -- and some provinces are on board.
Calgary
-
3 more people facing charges in Coutts border blockade protests
Alberta RCMP have announced charges against three more people in connection to border blockade protests in Coutts in late January and early February.
-
Missing Calgary couple and her dog reported missing
The Calgary Police Service is asking members of the public to be on the lookout for a couple and her dog who were reported missing earlier this month.
-
Cochrane senior issues warning after scammers robbed him of nearly $10K
An 86-year-old Cochrane man is warning others about the dangers of telephone fraud after he was scammed out of nearly $10,000 this week.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP officer attacked with metal bar during arrest
A Manitoba RCMP officer was attacked with a metal bar while he was trying to arrest a suspect in Lowe Farm on Wednesday.
-
More patients leaving HSC ER without seeing doctor: Shared Health
Hundreds of patients are walking out of the Health Sciences Centre (HSC)'s emergency room every month without seeing a doctor, according to new statistics.
-
Mayoral candidate facing lawsuit after 'defamatory' comments at senior's forum
A Winnipeg mayoral hopeful is facing a lawsuit after another candidate stormed out of a recent senior's forum, saying Woodstock's comments were defamatory.
Vancouver
-
TikTok video shows aftermath of bear break-in in North Vancouver
A black bear was caught feasting at the front steps of a North Vancouver man's home this week – shortly after breaking in and dismantling part of his fridge.
-
B.C. woman waited 1 hour for help after suffering a stroke, family says
Former New Westminster, B.C., city councilor Lorrie Williams waited more than an hour for an ambulance to arrive after suffering a stroke at home, according to her family.
-
Developer paying for transit for users of Surrey complex in pilot study
The company behind a Surrey mixed-use development is partnering with TransLink to study the effects of subsidizing transit for people living and working in the project's buildings.
Edmonton
-
Charges laid after boy sexually assaulted in Fort Saskatchewan parking lot
A Sherwood Park man has been charged after a 12-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted in a vehicle in a parking lot in Fort Saskatchewan.
-
3 more people facing charges in Coutts border blockade protests
Alberta RCMP have announced charges against three more people in connection to border blockade protests in Coutts in late January and early February.
-
Alberta appoints new acting Human Rights Commission chief
The Alberta government has rescinded the appointment of the head of its Human Rights Commission in a dispute stemming from a passage in a book review that has been criticized as Islamophobic.