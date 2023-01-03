'Breaks my heart': Hamilton blaze that killed 4 was 'preventable,' says Ontario fire marshal

A deadly Hamilton house fire that left two adults and two children dead last week could likely have been prevented if the home had working smoke alarms, Ontario's fire marshal said Tuesday as he urged people to take fire safety at home seriously.

“We don't need to be losing families. We certainly don't need to be losing able-bodied children who just made it through Christmas, looking forward to New Year’s,” Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg said at a news conference Tuesday. “It literally breaks my heart. So I need everybody to inspect their own smoke alarm.”

Pegg said the investigation so far has confirmed there were no working smoke detectors in the home when the three-alarm blaze broke out around 11 p.m. on Dec. 29 at 14 Derby Street.

He said investigators have also been able to determine the fire started at an upholstered couch on the ground floor and that because of the layout of the home, the adults and children who lived upstairs were quickly trapped.

“The area of origin was determined to be an upholstered sofa within the living room on the ground floor,” Pegg said. “All of the occupants were on the second floor at the time of the fire and due to the location of the fire and the configuration of the residence, the fire blocked their ability to descend through the stairwell.”

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames at the front and back of the home and there were reports of people trapped on the upper floors.

Four people were pulled from the second floor of the home and rushed to hospital, but did not survive. Two others were transported to hospital with critical injuries.

Paramedics previously said that a 40 year old man in a 30 year old woman were among the dead. Officials did not provide any further details about the age of the children involved or relationship to the adults Tuesday.

Pet rabbits were also found dead inside the home after the blaze was extinguished.

Pegg said it's a misconception that people have minutes to get out of a home after fires detected. In reality, he said, it's more like 60 seconds. Still, he said that would've been enough time to make a difference.

“So assuming that (a) smoke alarm went off on the main floor where the fire was, I believe there's a very good chance that family could have escaped down that stairwell,” Pegg said.

Hamilton Fire Chief David Cunliffe also spoke with reporters and said that the owner of the home could now face charges.

“Our Fire Prevention Division is now in the process of working with the investigative team to look at the evidence as well as the city's legal team and we're looking to pursue charges against the owner relevant to failure to having a working smoke alarm,” Cunliffe said.

He too called the fire “preventable.”

Investigators have not yet determined exactly what caused the fire, but Pegg said the most common causes of house fire in Ontario are smoking and cooking.

He said deadly fires have been on the rise in the province, culminating last uyear in the deadliest year for fire-related deaths in two decades

“In 2022, we had 133 fire-related deaths, including tragic loss of young children and families in several communities across our province,” Pegg said. “That is the highest total in more than 20 years in Ontario.”