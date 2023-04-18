Brayden Point scores twice, Lightning embarrass Maple Leafs 7-3 in Game 1

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point (21) battle for the puck during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Toronto, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point (21) battle for the puck during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Toronto, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton