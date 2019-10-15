

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





Police have charged a 96-year-old man with two counts of sexual assault following two separate incidents in Brampton.

In Sept. 2018, police allege that the suspect visited a store near Steeles Avenue and Highway 410 and asked a 19-year-old female employee for assistance trying on a shirt. Police said that when the victim refused, she was sexually assaulted. However, police said the incident was not reported to them at the time.

More than a year later, on Oct. 1, the suspect visited the same store and asked a different employee for assistance trying on a shirt. The 27-year-old female employee was than sexually assaulted while helping the suspect, according to police.

On Oct. 6, the Brampton man was charged with two counts of sexual assault and was released with a future court date.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police directly or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.