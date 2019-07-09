

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A crash in Brampton during the morning commute on Tuesday has left one person dead.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a collision on Highway 50 near Cottrelle Boulevard at around 9 a.m.

Peel Regional Police said a transport truck and a car were involved in the collision.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved succumbed to their injuries at the scene, officers said.

No other injuries have been reported.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation into the matter is conducted.