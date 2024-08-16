TORONTO
Toronto

Boy pleads guilty to murder in stabbing death of 12-year-old girl in Toronto apartment

Share

A boy accused of fatally stabbing a girl inside a Scarborough apartment last fall when they were both 12 years old has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, his lawyer confirms.

In an email to CP24 on Friday, Alonzo Abbey, the lawyer representing the accused, confirmed the guilty plea in court on Thursday.

The incident occurred inside an apartment building near Dundalk Drive and Antrim Crescent at around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2023.

In a news release issued at the time of the homicide, police said that the victim was located with injuries inside a residence and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police previously said that another young person was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder following the deadly stabbing but investigators did not disclose the age of the victim, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The boy’s lawyer confirmed that he was 12 at the time of the offence and has since turned 13.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim. 

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What is ketamine, the drug involved in Matthew Perry's death?

The investigation into the death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry has led to a sweeping indictment that pulled in five people who prosecutors say contributed to his ketamine overdose in October, including two doctors and a street dealer involved in providing Perry large amounts of the powerful anesthetic.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News