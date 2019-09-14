

Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto





A 17-year-old boy was killed and five others were seriously injured after a shooting in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called outside an apartment building on Darcel Avenue, in the area Morning Star and Goreway Drives, just before 6:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Peel paramedics said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peel Police Chief Chris McCord said the victim is a 17-year-old boy.

"We would like to extend our condolences to the family," he said. "Our officers attended the scene and provide life-saving measures to try and help the young person.

McCord said five others were taken to trauma centres in the GTA in serious condition.

The victims include a 13-year-old, a 16-year-old, two 17-year-olds, and a woman in her 50s.

McCord said the victims were located in different areas of the complex. Some of the victims made their way to trauma centres.

The shooting happened in a parkette behind the building, McCord said.

"It's very concerning for me," the police chief said.

When asked if the shooting was targeted or gang-related, McCord said it is too early in the investigation to determine the motive.

He said preliminary information suggests that there are multiple suspects who were armed with semi-automatic weapons.

The suspects fled the scene after the shooting.

Suspects descriptions, McCord said, will be released after investigators have gathered all information.

"There is definitely a concern for public safety," the police chief said.

"When you have individuals armed with weapons such as these, yes we do have a genuine concern for public safety."

McCord said there is a large scene due to numerous shell casings found in the area. Police have also located vehicles that have bullet holes.

The police chief is urging people in the area who witnessed the shooting to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

No arrests have been made.

A resident who does not want to be identified told CP24 that shootings happen a lot around in the area.

"It's really sad to know that someone is deceased around here. I'm really sad for the family," she said.