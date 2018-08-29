

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 17-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing in Weston last Friday.

Officers were called to a Toronto Community Housing building at 5 Bellevue Crescent, near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue, at about 5 a.m. on Aug. 24. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from obvious signs of trauma.

A male was seen fleeing the scene.

Police said that the victim was stabbed outside the building and then tried to run away or seek help, eventually collapsing in the middle of Weston Road.

The victim has been identified by police as 30-year-old Kafi Abshir from Toronto.

Later that evening, police said that a 17-year-old boy was arrested for an unrelated matter by York Regional Police.

The boy was charged on Monday with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing.

The suspect cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.