

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





An 11-year-old boy has died after being hit by a vehicle in Scarborough's Milliken neighbourhood.

It happened at the intersection of Canongate Trail and Purcell Square, near Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue, at around 3:30 p.m.

Police say the child was rushed to a hospital in life-threatening condition and later succumbed to their injuries.

Const. Clint Stibbe said driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.

“We are currently conducting a collision reconstruction,” he said. “We are seeking any witnesses.”

Stibbe said this is the second child to have been struck and killed near a school this year. He said it’s not yet clear where on the street the child was attempting to cross when he was hit.

“We need everyone to be more aware in and around school areas,” he said. “We don’t know the exact chain of events that led up to the collision but we will be looking into that.”

Stibbe did not confirm which school the boy attended. The schools in the vicinity of the crash site are Kennedy Public School and Mary Ward Catholic Secondary School.

Toronto police said in a tweet that the intersection is expected to be closed for “an extensive period” to allow for an investigation.

“This kind of incident is tragic for everyone involved,” Stibbe said. “We have to determine what happened to prevent it in the future.”

