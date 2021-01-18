TORONTO -- An 11-year-old boy from Etobicoke has co-founded a cooking subscription box to help kids get more involved in the dinner-making process.

“I love cooking for my family,” Matteo Biscaro told CTV News Toronto. “It’s one of my favourite things to do, possibly my favourite!”

Biscaro has been cooking since the age of four and currently makes dinner for his family four nights a week.

“Sometimes I make homemade pasta, biscotti with my aunt, or even pierogis with my grandma,” Biscaro explained. “I feel a great connection with the kitchen and it’s just a great place for me.”

Biscaro knows, however, that not all children feel the same way about making meals as he does.

“Most of the kids I know aren’t that big of fans of cooking,” he admitted. “They cook so that they will survive, but I cook because it’s fun. So I’m trying to get the people that cook to survive, into the fun side!”

With the help of his mother, Biscaro recently co-founded ‘Cucina Kids’ – a cooking subscription box for children. Each box celebrates cuisine and recipes from different corners of Canada and includes special cooking tools and conversation ‘chit chat’ cards.

“A couple of my friends after texted me, ‘like this is so cool, can’t wait for the next one!’” he said. “And whenever someone does that, I’m just really proud of myself.”

Children who have subscribed to Cucina Kids say it has made them excited to spend time with their parents in the kitchen.

“It’s a fun way to learn more,” Jordan, a friend of Biscaro’s, told CTV News. “It’s just amazing that [Biscaro] thought of this for other kids his age and younger, and older, to experiment with cooking.”

Biscaro hopes that his entrepreneurial venture with ‘Cucina Kids’ will help children who are spending a lot of time at home find a new project and develop a new skill.

“I think it’s great to cook for fun, it’s a great stress-reliever. I think it’s a great thing to do,” he said.

The hope, Biscaro adds, is that families will be brought closer together as the cook and spend time conversing around the dinner table.

“You’re actually learning something while you’re making something, which is great for this time,” he said.

As for kids who may be hesitant to get into the kitchen, Biscaro has this message.

“If it turns out bad, don’t worry! There’s many more chances you’ll get, so just go for it.”