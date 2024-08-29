Bowden Francis takes no-hitter into 6th, Blue Jays beat Red Sox 2-0
Bowden Francis took a no-hitter into the sixth and left after allowing just one hit in seven innings, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 2-0 on Thursday night.
Francis (8-3) faced the minimum through 5 1/v3 innings, with the only Boston baserunner coming when Jarren Duran reached on an error in the fourth. Duran was then thrown out trying to steal second.
The no-hit bid ended with one out in the sixth, when Nick Sogard blooped a soft single to center. Francis struck out five and walked none before leaving in the middle of the seventh with a with a 2-0 lead.
In his previous outing, Francis pitched eight no-hit innings against the Angels before allowing a solo homer to start the ninth.
Genesis Cabrera gave up one hit in the eighth and Chad Green pitched the ninth. After hitting Mickey Gasperwith a pitch, Green got Tyler O'Neill on a grounder to short to earn his 16th save and complete the two-hit shutout.
Kutter Crawford (8-12) held Toronto to two runs on six hits in 6 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out three. The game was 44-year-old Rich Hill's 2024 debut, making him the only active player to have appeared in each of the last 20 seasons.
The Blue Jays took the lead in the third when Brian Serven doubled and scored on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s double. They made it 2-0 in the sixth on back-to-back doubles from Addison Barger and Ernie Clement.
The Red Sox just missed a triple play in the ninth when Leo Jimenez bunted the ball in the air with runners on first and second. Pitcher Greg Weissert dove to catch the ball, got up and spun around to catch the runner off second base. But Davis Schneider was able to dive back to first and beat the relay.
UP NEXT
Blue Jays: RHP Kevin Gausman (12-9) opens a three-game series against the Twins, facing RHP Pablo Lopez (12-8) on Friday night.
Red Sox: RHP Tanner Houck (8-9) starts in the opener of a three-game series in Detroit on Friday night.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Road rage incident: Tesla driver knocked senior's teeth out, B.C. RCMP say
Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a Tesla driver following a disturbing road rage incident that played out in North Vancouver, B.C., earlier this month.
In first sit-down interview of presidential campaign, Harris says voters ready for 'new way forward'
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris said Thursday that voters were ready for 'a new way forward,' as she was questioned along with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, in their first major television interview of their presidential campaign.
Meet the man living in the middle of a Kitchener, Ont. roundabout
Drivers going by a Kitchener roundabout may have noticed something unusual – a tent set up on the centre island.
Poilievre asks Singh to pull out of Trudeau confidence deal to prompt fall election
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is asking NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to pull out of the deal he has with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to force an election this fall.
Crown recommends 9 years in prison for protesters at Coutts border blockade
A Crown prosecutor says two men convicted of mischief and weapons offences at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., should spend nine years in prison.
Some trees' leaves are changing colour already. Here's why that may be happening, according to a botany expert
If you've noticed trees in parts of Canada have been changing colours earlier than usual in recent years, you're not alone, according to a botany expert who spoke with CTVNews.ca.
This wilderness resort designed and built by the Timber Kings just hit the market in B.C.
A family-owned B.C. wilderness resort designed and built by HCTV's Timber Kings – who said it was one of the "coolest and most challenging" projects they have undertaken – has hit the market for $21.5 million.
Victim, accused in corn maze killing previously deemed 'significant threat' to public: documents
The accused and the victim in a fatal stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze earlier this week had both previously been found not criminally responsible for violent crimes and confined to a psychiatric hospital, court documents show.
Afghan women sing in protest to Taliban's voice ban
Afghan women around the globe are singing in solidarity to protest the Taliban's new rules that prohibit women's voices from being heard in public.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Man, 60, stabbed near Lionel-Groulx metro station, Montreal police investigating
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a 60-year-old man was stabbed near Lionel-Groulx metro.
-
With contractors swamped, Montreal area homeowners prepare for long construction delays
Montreal homeowners devastated by floods over the summer are realizing that the wait for a contractor can be months long, and insurance companies are telling clients to find their own workers.
-
Bishop's University reports drop in enrolment despite exemption from tuition hike
An English-language university that was exempted from Quebec’s controversial tuition hike says it’s still seeing a drop in enrolment of out-of-province students.
Ottawa
-
Police seek suspect after 14-year-old girl grabbed from behind in Orleans
Ottawa Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a male suspect wanted for the alleged assault of a 14-year-old girl who was grabbed from behind while walking in Orléans on Tuesday.
-
No date for Trillium Line launch as OC Transpo address bugs in new system
It will be at least October before passengers are riding the Trillium Line, as OC Transpo and its partner continue to identify "some gaps and some issues" during testing on Ottawa's new north-south light-rail transit line.
-
Properties in Ottawa identified by federal government for affordable housing
Earlier this week the federal government announced a plan to convert 22 federal properties in Ottawa into housing, now the government is giving a glimpse into what those redevelopments could look like.
Northern Ontario
-
Trudeau returns to northern Ont. following Liberal cabinet retreat
Following the Liberal’s cabinet retreat in Halifax, N.S., where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reaffirmed his plan to stay on as leader of the party, the prime minister appeared in Sault Ste Marie, Ont., on Thursday.
-
Rock-throwing teens cause motorcycle crash on Maley Drive
One person is in hospital with serious injuries in Sudbury after rocks thrown onto Maley Drive on Wednesday caused a motorcycle to slide into a ditch.
-
Confused about all the deductions on your paycheque? Here's what they mean
Financial planning experts say understanding how deductions are calculated on a paycheque is vital for employees budgeting their money, especially those just entering the workforce or new to Canada.
Kitchener
-
Meet the man living in the middle of a Kitchener, Ont. roundabout
Drivers going by a Kitchener roundabout may have noticed something unusual – a tent set up on the centre island.
-
Company behind child care registration program apologizes for misleading emails
Families were left scrambling after a software malfunction left them without child care for the upcoming school year. The company behind the registration system is now apologizing.
-
Video shows Aug. 17 tornado pass through North Dumfries, Ont.
Brand new video shows what happened when a tornado touched down in Ayr, Ont. on Aug. 17.
London
-
Local paralympian clinches top scoring position in women's goalball
In day one of the 2024 Paris Paralympics, a local star shone bright on the court. St. Thomas’ Emma Reinke scored six goals, leading the scoreboard for Canada as the women’s goalball team beat host France 10-0.
-
Can the city do more to stop dangerous climbs atop the new Victoria Bridge?
A brief video that has already been widely circulated on social media shows two people standing on top of the bridge’s west arch on Ridout Street - dangerously high above the river.
-
'They're going to push us to be on strike'; support workers preparing to walk-out at Western University
More than 300 CUPE 2361 members could be on the picket lines at Western University on Friday morning.
Windsor
-
Increased police presence on Eugenie Avenue
Increased police presence was reported in the 200 block of Eugenie Avenue on Thursday evening.
-
Cyclist hit at Howard Avenue at Tecumseh Road East
The Windsor Police Service is reporting a collision at the intersection of Howard Avenue at Tecumseh Road East.
-
Demoted Windsor police officer files complaint with Human Rights Tribunal
A demoted Windsor police officer has filed a complaint with the Human Rights Tribunal.
Barrie
-
Possible human remains discovered in Tiny Township
Provincial police are investigating the report of possible human remains in Tiny Township.
-
Celebrities make Muskoka their summer destination getaway
Cottage country, often referred to as the 'Hamptons of the North,' attracted a range of notable figures this summer, including former supermodel Cindy Crawford.
-
Police make arrest after area residents advised to 'shelter in place' in Adjala-Tosorontio
One person has been arrested following an incident that involved residents evacuating and sheltering in place in Adjala-Tosorontio earlier this week.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier says Jeremy Skibicki should stay behind bars for life
Convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki should never again see the light of day as a free person, and any future parole hearings should take into account the impact his killings have had on family members, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said Thursday.
-
'Big uptick' in motorcycles being stolen in 2024 according to Winnipeg police
Motorcycle theft is on the rise in 2024 according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
-
Manitoba doctor convicted of sexually assaulting patients sentenced to 12 years behind bars
A doctor who was found guilty of sexually assaulting some of his patients over several years was sentenced in a Manitoba court on Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Two adults charged after providing false information in homicide case: Halifax police
Two adults have been charged after allegedly providing false information to Halifax police about a homicide case.
-
Here's how much Canadians made per week, on average: Statistics Canada
Canadian weekly earnings remained consistent with months prior, but still four per cent higher than the same time last year, Statistics Canada reported Thursday.
-
Some trees' leaves are changing colour already. Here's why that may be happening, according to a botany expert
If you've noticed trees in parts of Canada have been changing colours earlier than usual in recent years, you're not alone, according to a botany expert who spoke with CTVNews.ca.
N.L.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
-
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
Edmonton
-
Victim, accused in corn maze killing previously deemed 'significant threat' to public: documents
The accused and the victim in a fatal stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze earlier this week had both previously been found not criminally responsible for violent crimes and confined to a psychiatric hospital, court documents show.
-
Firestorm caused winds up to 180 km/h at Wabasso Campground, leaving trail of destruction
Hundreds of trees around Wabasso Campground have been plastered to the ground, downed not by fire, but by hurricane-force winds that tore up asphalt and left tangled metal wrapped around the trees left standing.
-
Alberta LGBTQ2S+ businesses to get federal funding
An Alberta business advocate is one of the first organizations in Canada to receive funding from a new federal program aimed at bolstering LGBTQ2S+ businesses.
Calgary
-
Water use in Calgary slips again, but still far from target
Residents reduced their water use again on Wednesday, the city's website shows, but it's still not at the target officials say will prevent critical issues with Calgary's water supply.
-
Caregivers of boy located by police
Calgary police have located the caregivers of a young boy.
-
Airdrie man charged following investigation into drug trafficking in Rocky View County, Airdrie and Calgary
A 22-year-old Airdrie man has been charged in relation to a drug investigation by Airdrie RCMP.
Regina
-
'We're still open': Businesses feeling financial fallout of Dewdney Avenue revitalization construction
Some Regina businesses are feeling the financial fallout of the Dewdney Avenue revitalization construction.
-
Family of murdered Regina woman hold second annual vigil in hopes her remains will be found
The family of Richele Bear continue to look for answers over 10 years after the young Regina woman was murdered.
-
APAS calls for review of grain commission system after Purely Canada Foods licenses revoked
In the wake of Purely Canada Foods Corp. having its grain and primary elevator licenses revoked – the organization representing Sask. farmers is calling for a review of policies that allowed the company to deal grain in the first place.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. alpaca farm faces violent dog attack, 3 animals dead
A peaceful alpaca farm turned into a horrific scene after a violent dog attack left three animals dead and two injured on Monday evening.
-
Saskatchewan government responds to critical capacity issues at St. Paul's hospital
The Government of Saskatchewan is responding to concerns raised by the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) regarding St. Paul's Hospital exceeding capacity.
-
The Saskatchewan RCMP says a man died after being struck by a police vehicle
The Saskatchewan RCMP says a 31-year-old man has died after being struck by a police vehicle on a grid road outside the northern community of Buffalo Narrows.
Vancouver
-
'Major delays' on Hwy. 1 after dump truck crash on Port Mann Bridge
Eastbound drivers have been warned to expect "major delays" on Highway 1 during the Thursday afternoon rush hour after a dump truck crashed on the Port Mann Bridge.
-
Here's how long Metro Vancouver drivers are commuting daily
Drivers in Metro Vancouver are spending an average of 30.5 minutes commuting per day, according to the latest data from Statistics Canada.
-
Outreach workers face high burnout rates due to toxic drug crisis: UGM
Harold Melbourne, an outreach worker who spends his days bearing witness, is on the front lines of B.C.'s toxic drug crisis.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. vehicle impound fees going up as province looks to curb surging road deaths
A surge in traffic deaths on British Columbia's roadways has prompted the provincial government to impose stiffer penalties on dangerous drivers.
-
Earthquake warning system providing seconds of notice activated in B.C.
For years, Metro Vancouver has been worrying about the threat of the “Big One,” a megathrust earthquake expected to hit coastal B.C. one day.
-
Man sentenced for groping 2 women on Vancouver Island transit bus
A 36-year-old man who groped two women on a Victoria-area transit bus has been sentenced to three years of probation.