

Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto





The body of 56-year-old man, who went missing on Monday afternoon, has been recovered in Huntsville, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Emergency crews were called around 5 p.m. after two people went missing in Peninsula Lake.

Police said a woman in a boat informed them that her husband and son went for a swim.

She told police that the boat floated away from the two when the wind picked up.

After failing to start the boat, police said the woman called 911 for assistance.

Huntsville Fire marine, Huntsville OPP marine, CFOPP searched the waters for the missing people.

Police said the son was located by boaters following an initial search. He was taken to hospital where he was treated and released.

On Tuesday around 1 p.m., members of the Under Water Search and Recovery Unit found the body of the father.

Police have identified him as Martin Scholz, of Toronto.

Huntsville OPP are thanking everyone who helped in the search.