

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A body believed to be that of a missing Toronto hiker was pulled from a pool of water in British Columbia’s Golden Ears Provincial park Tuesday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Monday. The RCMP said the 21-year-old man was swept away by the current over a waterfall while visiting the park.

A 21-year-old Abbotsford resident tried to help the man, but was also carried over the falls. He was found downstream with non-life threatening injuries.

The search for the Toronto man was hindered Monday by loss of daylight and rugged terrain. He was found around 10 a.m. the next day in a “pool of water in the park”, according to RCMP.

“No one expects this sad of an outcome when you are visiting our local parks and our sincerest condolences are offered to the Toronto man’s family and friends,” Ridge Meadows RCMP Staff Sgt. Parm Prihar said in a statement.

The Abbotsford resident is recovering in the hospital.