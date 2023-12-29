Body found in Lake Ontario at Toronto's east end

Firefighters dispatched to Toronto’s eastern beaches area for a water rescue on Friday morning have found a body in Lake Ontario, say police.

Toronto Fire Service was called to the area of Waverley Road and Kew Beach Avenue, which is south of Queen Street East and east of Woodbine Avenue, shortly after 8:45 a.m.

Toronto police told CTV News Toronto the body was located along the rocks in the lake.

The nature of how the person died as well as their age and gender is not known at this point, they said.

A media officer said it appears as though the body was there for some time.

More to come. This is a developing story.