Blue Jays prospect Griffin Conine suspended 50 games for drug violation
Duke's Griffin Conine (9) scores after a walk by Wake Forest pitcher Antonio Melendez in the 13th inning in the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college baseball tournament, Thursday, May 24, 2018, at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 19, 2018 4:36PM EST
NEW YORK -- Toronto Blue Jays prospect Griffin Conine has been suspended 50 games for a drug violation.
Major League Baseball said Monday that the outfielder tested positive for ritalinic acid, a stimulant banned by its minor league drug policy.
Conine is currently on the roster of the single-A Vancouver Canadians of the Northwest League.
Conine, a second-round pick of Toronto in the 2018 draft and the son of former major-leaguer Jeff Conine, batted .238 with seven home runs and 30 runs batted in over 55 games with the Canadians last season.
MLB also suspended New York Yankees minor-league pitcher Daniel Marten 25 games for a violation.