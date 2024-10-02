TORONTO
Toronto

    • Blue Jays president Shapiro says GM Atkins will continue in current role

    Team president Mark Shapiro says Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins will continue in his current role.

    Shapiro says it was an "incredibly disappointing season," but notes Atkins guided the team to the playoffs in three of the last five years.

    Toronto finished last in the American League East this past season with a 74-88 record.

    The Blue Jays struggled over the first half of the campaign, were sellers at the trade deadline and spent the last three months of the season in last place.

    Shapiro says he's confident that next year will be a much better season.

    Atkins is expected to hold his own season-ending media availability later in the day.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2024.

