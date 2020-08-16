TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays placed red-hot hitting shortstop Bo Bichette on the 10-day injured list with a right knee sprain, the team said Sunday.

Manager Charlie Montoyo said Bichette "felt something" in his right knee while stretching during Saturday night's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, and that he was undergoing further tests including an MRI.

"He felt it right before he was going to hit," Montoyo said, adding that he didn't find out about the injury until after the game was suspended by rain in the fourth inning. "He was stretching and he felt it."

Bichette singled in the second inning, extending his hit streak to nine games.

The 22-year-old is batting .361 with five homers on the season, including in four straight games before Saturday.

The Blue Jays placed Bichette on the IL following the first of Sunday's games against Tampa.

The Blue Jays and Rays played out the remainder of Saturday's contest Sunday afternoon, with Tampa winning 3-2. That was followed by another seven-inning game.

