Blue Jays pick up club option on Smoak, decline club option on Solarte
Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Justin Smoak (14) reacts after hitting the game winning walk off home run to debated the Tampa Bay Rays during ninth inning AL baseball action in Toronto on Thursday, September 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 31, 2018 9:24PM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays have exercised their US$8-million club option on first baseman Justin Smoak and have declined the $5.5-million club option on infielder Yangervis Solarte.
The Blue Jays announced the moves Wednesday evening on Twitter.
Smoak had a breakout season in 2017, batting .270 with 38 home runs and 90 runs batted in.
He remained productive in 2018 with a .242 average, 25 homers and 77 RBIs.
Solarte batted .226 with 17 homers and 54 RBIs.
The Jays say Solarte will remain on the 40-man roster and is eligible for arbitration.