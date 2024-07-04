TORONTO
Toronto

Blue Jays drop series finale against Astros as offence fizzles after first inning

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Spencer Horwitz (48) singles during first inning MLB action against the Houston Astros in Toronto on Thursday, July 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Spencer Horwitz (48) singles during first inning MLB action against the Houston Astros in Toronto on Thursday, July 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
TORONTO - The Blue Jays and Astros provided some early July 4 fireworks Thursday, but Toronto was unable to keep the offence rolling past the first inning in a 5-3 loss to Houston.

The teams combined for six runs, eight hits and 10 baserunners in a wild first inning.

After Houston loaded the bases with nobody out to start the game, catcher Yainer Diaz drove in a run on a groundout before designated hitter Jon Singleton's two-run single handed the Astros an early 3-0 lead.

The Blue Jays responded when second baseman Spencer Horwitz hit a two-run single with the bases loaded and catcher Alejandro Kirk followed with an RBI double to tie the game 3-3.

But the Blue Jays failed to scored another run in the game, and Mauricio Dubon's two-out RBI single in the fifth was enough to give the Astros the win.

The series-finale loss drops the Blue Jays to nine games below .500 (39-48) farther away from evening their win-loss record than they have been all season.

