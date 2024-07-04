Blue Jays drop series finale against Astros as offence fizzles after first inning

TORONTO - The Blue Jays and Astros provided some early July 4 fireworks Thursday, but Toronto was unable to keep the offence rolling past the first inning in a 5-3 loss to Houston.

The teams combined for six runs, eight hits and 10 baserunners in a wild first inning.

After Houston loaded the bases with nobody out to start the game, catcher Yainer Diaz drove in a run on a groundout before designated hitter Jon Singleton's two-run single handed the Astros an early 3-0 lead.

The Blue Jays responded when second baseman Spencer Horwitz hit a two-run single with the bases loaded and catcher Alejandro Kirk followed with an RBI double to tie the game 3-3.

But the Blue Jays failed to scored another run in the game, and Mauricio Dubon's two-out RBI single in the fifth was enough to give the Astros the win.

The series-finale loss drops the Blue Jays to nine games below .500 (39-48) farther away from evening their win-loss record than they have been all season.