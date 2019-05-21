

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Rowdy Tellez hit two homers and drove in five runs as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Boston Red Sox 10-3 on Tuesday night at Rogers Centre.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Freddy Galvis scored two runs apiece and Randal Grichuk hit a solo homer for the Blue Jays, who gave starter Marcus Stroman plenty of run support for a change.

Stroman, who entered play with a major-league low average of 1.55 runs of support per nine innings -- worked into the seventh inning for his second win of the year.

It was the first career multi-homer game for Tellez. The Blue Jays, who outhit Boston 11-7, have won three of their last five games.

Stroman (2-6) worked a 1-2-3 first inning and did well to escape the next two frames. Xander Bogaerts reached third base in the second before Stroman got Christian Vasquez to hit a comebacker to retire the side.

The Red Sox loaded the bases in the third but the Toronto right-hander fanned Mitch Moreland and Bogaerts, punctuating the last strikeout with a shimmy-shake as he trotted to the dugout.