Hungry flyers will no longer be able to munch on free snack mix or enjoy a steaming cup of complimentary coffee inside the lounges at Billy Bishop Airport.

According to Rebecca Thompson, a spokesperson for Nieuport Aviation, the company that owns and operates the passenger terminal at Billy Bishop, the airport will no longer be serving their much-beloved complementary coffee or snack mix.

Travellers will still be able to enjoy free cookies and bottled water, Thompson said. Flyers will also be able to enjoy the free beverages and snacks onboard planes.

The change is part of a new terminal upgrade that will showcase three new restaurants, three new retail stores and a duty free shop.

A Balzacs coffee roasters is one of the three new restaurants available to those who need a caffeine fix. The other food choices include Market@416, which serves a selection of pub foods and craft beers, and a restaurant called Bar OBISPO, which provides a mix of “local and Mediterranean flavours” as well as on-the-go options, according to the airport’s website.

Thompson said that passengers have been asking for more choices in the lounges, but customers on social media don’t seem pleased with the changes.

There is no more free coffee at Billy Bishop Airport.

I feel lost

So lost



Privledged yes.

But still lost — Cory Bowles (@corybowles) October 25, 2018

Porter Airlines just got rid of free coffee and snacks....... part of me just died — Dave (@fuckdavidhu) October 25, 2018

What happened to your snacks? That's the differentiator (sp?) between you and competitors. I've been flying with you since '09, but now that the points are diminished, and there are no more snacks... #WhatWouldTheRacoonDo — ntr1352q (@ntr1352q) October 25, 2018

Thompson said the soft launch of the upgraded terminal was last week.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly noted Porter Airlines had removed the complimentary coffee and snacks. In fact, the company that operates the terminal, Nieuport Aviation, made the decision.