Bill 23 won't force municipalities into big property tax hikes, Doug Ford insists
Premier Doug Ford is dismissing concerns from municipalities who argue that his government’s decision to slash development fees will ultimately force them to cut services or introduce double-digit property tax hikes.
The City of Toronto has warned that changes to development fees and other charges as a result of Bill 23 will cost it $230 million in revenue on an annual basis.
The city’s budget for 2023, which was tabled this week, notes that staff expect the municipality “to be fully reimbursed for the revenue losses” but it warns that capital projects will have to be postponed or cancelled should that not happen.
Similar concerns have also been echoed by other municipalities.
In Vaughan staff have pegged the annual revenue loss from Bill 23 at between $169 million and $174 million and have said that a property tax increase of between 77 and 88 per cent would be needed to offset that, should the province not make the municipality whole.
Meanwhile, Mississauga has said that the changes will result in a $1 billion reduction in revenue over the next decade and would require an additional property tax increase of eight to 10 per cent to offset.
On Thursday, Premier Doug Ford was asked about the concerns of municipalities around Bill 23 during a press conference in Hamilton but seemed to suggest that they are largely overblown and that significant property tax hikes won’t be necessary.
“I'm going to have to disagree (that significant property tax hikes will be necessary),” he said. “They are going to get more revenues when these homes are built and these buildings are built. It is going to create more revenues up to the city coffers.”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark has previously suggested that the government will make Toronto “whole” if it can’t fund housing infrastructure and services due to a revenue loss resulting from Bill 23.
He has also promised to launch third-party audit of municipal finances that would be focused on determining whether there are sufficient reserve funds to offset the revenue loss from the changes to development fees.
However, the government has provided few specifics about which municipalities would receive audits.
“Let’s get back to the root cause, the reason we're doing this. Nothing would be worse than having 300,000 people every year showing up to the GTA and Hamilton and not having any housing for them,” Ford said on Thursday, while discussing his government’s housing bill. “There was a lack of action for many, many years and now we have to start building. We have to start building for the future and making sure people can afford homes.”
Ford's latest comments seemingly dismissing the concerns of municiplaities come after he told reporters last month that he doesn't believe the revenue loss will hurt "at all" because there is "waste" that can be eliminated to make up the difference.
"I know there’s waste down at the city and we want to work cooperatively with all the cities and municipalities,” he said, speaking specifically about Toronto.
The Ontario government has set a goal of building 1.5 million new homes over the next decade.
Toronto Top Stories
-
LIVE SOON
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | 'We failed to deliver': Airlines cite 'extreme weather' for holiday chaos, call for reforms
Putting the blame largely on 'extreme weather' and staffing issues, officials from major Canadian airlines Sunwing, WestJet and Air Canada said they're sorry that thousands of passengers were left scrambling or stranded this holiday season, and are vowing to make reforms.
Police issue $100,000 reward for information on abducted Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri
Police are offering up to a $100,000 reward for anyone with information about the location of an Ontario woman who disappeared a year ago Thursday.
Sask. First Nation to make 'major announcement' about discovery at former residential school site
Star Blanket Cree Nation is set to make a major announcement related to the community's ground penetrating radar search around the site of the former Qu'Appelle Indian Industrial School.
'Very emotional': Syrian refugee stranded at airport in Malaysia for months granted Canadian citizenship
Hassan Al Kontar, a Syrian refugee who was forced to live at a Malaysian airport for seven months, has been granted Canadian citizenship.
'Freedom Convoy' supporter says Confederate flag on his truck a 'rebel sign'
An Ottawa roofer says the Confederate flag on his pickup truck at the 'Freedom Convoy' protest was a symbol of rebellion against government.
Homes evacuated, 1 person seriously injured after explosion in St. Catharines, Ont.
One person is in hospital with significant burns and a number of homes and businesses have been evacuated following a fire that triggered a number of explosions at a business in St. Catharines, Ont.
B.C. woman ordered to reimburse former employer for 'time theft'
A B.C. woman who was fired from her job has been ordered to pay her former employer $1,500 as reimbursement for "time theft."
Bank of Canada may lose billions over next few years: report
The Bank of Canada may lose up to $8.8 billion over the next few years, according to a new report warning the central bank may run into a communications challenge as a result of the losses.
Post-COVID smell loss treatment passes sniff test: scientists
A team of researchers in California struck upon a possible cure for long-term COVID-19-related smell loss that uses a blood product from patients' own bodies.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | What you need to know about Thursday night's winter storm in Quebec
An intensifying Colorado low is barreling toward Eastern Canada. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued watches and warnings from Southern Ontario to Newfoundland. Montreal and Southwestern Quebec are under winter storm warnings for 15 to 25 centimetres of heavy wet snow expected Thursday night through Friday.
-
Former NHL defenceman P.K. Subban set for emotional return to Montreal
P.K. Subban knows standing at centre ice in Montreal's Bell Centre on Thursday will stir emotions. Montreal is set to honour Subban ahead of a game against the Nashville Predators, the team the Habs dealt the blue-liner to in 2016.
-
Sherbrooke woman arrested for alleged break-in, vehicle theft
A woman in her 50s from Laval, Que. was arrested Wednesday in Sherbrooke for an alleged attempted vehicle theft and break-in the night before.
London
-
'Barricaded male' in St. Marys
Stratford police are dealing with a “barricaded male” in St. Marys. According to a social media post, police are in the area of Park Lane and Thomas Street.
-
Trial for man accused of killing Muslim family in London, Ont. moved to Windsor
The trial of the man accused of killing a Muslim family in London, Ont., will be heard in Windsor. As previously reported, the change of venue was granted in July 2022 but a location had not been announced.
-
Pedestrian struck in Simcoe
A pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle, according to OPP.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge encampment fire causes Hwy. 401 closure
A section of Highway 401 eastbound in Cambridge was shut down for several hours overnight due to a fire at a nearby encampment.
-
Homes evacuated, 1 person seriously injured after explosion in St. Catharines, Ont.
One person is in hospital with significant burns and a number of homes and businesses have been evacuated following a fire that triggered a number of explosions at a business in St. Catharines, Ont.
-
Driver rushed to hospital after crash involving semi-truck outside Guelph
The driver of a sedan has been transported hospital with what police call life-altering injuries after a crash involving a semi-truck outside Guelph.
Northern Ontario
-
Three charged with January 2022 murder in the Sault
Three people have been charged in connection with a murder case in which a 53-year-old victim was found tied up in a Sault home last year, police say.
-
Quebec man guilty of dangerous driving in Hwy. 17 crash
A Quebec man has been found guilty of two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm for a July 2018 crash on Highway 17 that left a victim with life-threatening injuries.
-
Wiikwemkoong hires security guards, increases video surveillance after recent string of incidents
After a string of recent criminal activity, Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory is hiring security to patrol the community overnight.
Ottawa
-
Reported hate crimes up 13 per cent in Ottawa last year: police
The number of reported hate crimes in Ottawa rose 13 per cent in 2022 from the previous year, according to Ottawa police.
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | Here's when Ottawa could receive up to 25 cm of snow
The first significant snowstorm of 2023 could bring up to 25 cm of snow to Ottawa by late Friday, with some rain and freezing rain also possible.
-
Police issue $100,000 reward for information on abducted Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri
Police are offering up to a $100,000 reward for anyone with information about the location of an Ontario woman who disappeared a year ago Thursday.
Windsor
-
Employee busted stealing from Kingsville business: OPP
Essex County OPP say an investigation at a Kingsville business revealed that an employee had been stealing items.
-
Wanted Tilbury woman arrested for forgery and identity fraud
Chatham-Kent police have charged a 36-year-old Tilbury woman with forgery and identity fraud after a traffic stop.
-
Disabled tractor trailer closes road in Essex County
Essex County OPP have closed a section of County Road 23 due to a disabled tractor trailer.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sketches of two of three men accused of abducting Elnaz Hajtamiri released
On the one year anniversary of her disappearance, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released composite sketches of two of the three men who they say abducted Elnaz Hajtamiri from a Wasaga Beach home where she was hiding out with family after being the victim of a violent assault in Richmond Hill.
-
Stayner retirement home residents now getting the care they need
Disparate living conditions at Stayner's Huronia Guest Home are how residents lived during the last few weeks before a whistle-blower blew the lid off their plight.
-
Overnight burglary in Clearview Township ends in daylight arrest
A Clearview Township woman called the police Wednesday to report her home had been burgled overnight.
Atlantic
-
Winter storm and snowfall warnings issued for New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island
A series of weather warnings were issued in the Maritimes early Thursday morning ahead of a messy Friday forecast.
-
Amid fishing deaths, calls rise for small boats to have stability checks
As Canadian fishers continue to die when their boats capsize in frigid waters, a debate is surfacing over why clear rules aren't in place to ensure basic stability of vessels that face ocean storms.
-
'Time for us to mobilize': Nova Scotia's ER deaths grow with doctor wait list
In a week where Nova Scotia's health-care system has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, there was more bad news Wednesday. Newly released data shows that deaths in Nova Scotia emergency departments were up 10 per cent in 2022 from the previous year.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'We failed to deliver': Airlines cite 'extreme weather' for holiday chaos, call for reforms
Putting the blame largely on 'extreme weather' and staffing issues, officials from major Canadian airlines Sunwing, WestJet and Air Canada said they're sorry that thousands of passengers were left scrambling or stranded this holiday season, and are vowing to make reforms.
-
'Literally hell': Father critical of police investigation into Calgary crash that killed his son
Bob Donoghue has a difficult time choosing a favourite photo of his son growing up.
-
Lethbridge is growing, latest StatCan data indicates
The City of Lethbridge is an attractive place to move to in Alberta, according to the most recent data from Statistics Canada.
Winnipeg
-
'I thought I was going to die': Woman wants changes to transit security after being threatened
A Manitoba woman said she feared for her life and wants to see safety improved on Winnipeg Transit after she said she was threatened on the bus on Tuesday.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'We failed to deliver': Airlines cite 'extreme weather' for holiday chaos, call for reforms
Putting the blame largely on 'extreme weather' and staffing issues, officials from major Canadian airlines Sunwing, WestJet and Air Canada said they're sorry that thousands of passengers were left scrambling or stranded this holiday season, and are vowing to make reforms.
-
Manitoba drivers to pay more for car insurance
Manitoba drivers will be paying a bit more for their car insurance over the next year.
Vancouver
-
Suspect in Delta car-jacking set to appear in court after overnight arrest
The suspect in an attempted car-jacking in Delta will appear in court Thursday after being arrested overnight.
-
B.C. mountains suspend operations as rainfall warning issued for South Coast
A brief stint of sunny skies on B.C.’s South Coast has come to an end as a rainfall warning is now in effect.
-
Hundreds of jobs affected as Canfor announces pulp line closure at B.C. mill
An estimated 300 jobs in British Columbia will likely be gone by the end of the year as Canfor Pulp Products closes the pulp line at its Prince George pulp and paper mill.
Edmonton
-
Finning charged after death, serious injury of workers in 2021
Finning International Inc. has been charged under Alberta’s Occupational Health and Safety legislation after one worker was killed and another was injured at the company’s Edmonton site in March 2021.
-
'She had to buy the coffee': Stranded traveller scores ride with Olympic champion
The thick, soupy fog hanging over Edmonton this week has been a pain for passengers and airline staff alike, but for one B.C. woman it led to a cute story that she'll never forget.
-
Fatal bat fungus White Nose Syndrome makes first appearances in Alberta
A disease that has been nearly wiping out bat populations in Eastern Canada and the U.S. has made its first appearance in Alberta.