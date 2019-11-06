Mississauga’s tennis superstar Bianca Andreescu will host the tree lighting ceremony at the Toronto Eaton Centre ahead of Christmas this year.

The star athlete will be at the shopping centre for the annual ceremony at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 to light the new 108-feet-tall Christmas tree.

The 19-year-old became the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title after she beat Serena Williams in the U.S. Open women's final.

The event at the mall will also feature electric violinist Dr. Draw and DJ 4KORNERS, according to a news release issued Wednesday, which said that thousands of visitors are expected to attend.

"Our goal … is to create memorable and share-worthy holiday experiences for our community," Sheila Jennings, the mall’s general manager said in the release.

"This year, we're taking our tree lighting tradition to new heights.”