As students prepare to return to classrooms in September, the province is promising average high school class sizes will be smaller than first anticipated.

CTV News Toronto has learned Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government will file regulations on Thursday to limit the average size of a classroom to 22.5 students per teacher.

However, because this number is an average, some class sizes in high schools could be much larger. Union leaders have previously warned that as many as 30 students could be packed into an Ontario high school classroom.

In an attempt to cut down the education budget, Premier Doug Ford’s government announced back in March that class sizes between Grade 4 and Grade 12 would be expanded over the next four years.

Average class sizes for Grades 4 to 8 were set to increase from 23 to 24 students, while high school classes would expand from 22 to 28 students.

But, government sources caution the class size policy will not be changed – meaning high school class averages will still increase to 28 over the next four years.

The previously reported changes led to chaos within school boards, which were faced with reducing staff, cancelling classes and funding cuts.