

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





The family of billionaire pharmaceutical giant Barry Sherman and his wife Honey broke their silence Saturday afternoon, urging the media to “refrain from further reporting” about the couple’s suspicious death.

Autopsies are being conducted on their bodies Saturday after they were found dead in their York Mills home on Friday afternoon.

Barry Sherman, who was the chairman of generic drug company Apotex Inc, and his wife Honey Sherman were found inside a house near Bayview Avenue and Highway 401 just before noon.

Police have said that they are treating their deaths as “suspicious” but have not handed over the investigation to the homicide unit at this point.

The autopsies were scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., according to police.

“Until we know exactly how they died we treat it as suspicious and once a determination has been made with the pathologist and the coroner then we move forward from there,” Const. David Hopkinson told reporters on Friday evening.

Canadian Business magazine recently listed Barry Sherman as the 15th richest person in Canada, with a net worth of $4.77 billion.

“We urge the Toronto police to conduct a thorough, intensive and objective criminal investigation, and urge the media to refrain from further reporting as to the cause of these tragic deaths until the investigation is completed,” the Sherman family said in a statement.

His wife, meanwhile, was a well-known philanthropist, who helped raise large sums of money for a number of causes.

Speaking with reporters about the couple on Saturday morning, Mayor John Tory said they were “extraordinary citizens” who “contributed so much to so many in Toronto.

“Honey Sherman was a volunteer extraordinaire. She lit up any room she went into. She was involved in so many causes, some of them in the Jewish community but many not. Whether it was education, health care or community centres she was at the centre of raising money and giving money,” he said. “Barry Sherman was a more reserved man but a man who over his business career created hundreds and hundreds of jobs for people in the City of Toronto and he loyally invested in the City of Toronto, keeping a lot of the manufacturing and other operations of Apotex here in the city.”

Tory said that he was “shocked and saddened” to hear about the deaths of the Shermans but takes some solace in the fact that “their memories will live on for a long time.”

Police have said that there is no public safety threat.