Attempted murder of Ontario woman interrupted by Good Samaritan who tried to fight suspect

Niagara Regional Police can be seen in St. Catharines, Ontario, Thursday January 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul Niagara Regional Police can be seen in St. Catharines, Ontario, Thursday January 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton