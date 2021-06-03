TORONTO -- Ontario says people who have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will have three options for their second dose starting on Friday.

Under the province's new guidance released this morning, AstraZeneca recipients can have the second dose of the same vaccine or receive a dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

These second dose options will be provided at the recommended 12-week interval.

The Ministry of Health says AstraZeneca recipients who would like their second dose of that vaccine can book an appointment with the pharmacy or primary care provider that administered the first shot.

It says AstraZeneca recipients who are opting for a Moderna or Pfizer shot can book an appointment for their second shot at a participating pharmacy where those vaccines are administered.

Ontario's top doctor says it's critical that people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine for their first dose receive a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2021.