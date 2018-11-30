As official start of second term approaches, changes come to Tory's office
Toronto Mayor John Tory sits in the Council Chamber at Toronto City Hall, on Thursday September 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, November 30, 2018 6:44PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 30, 2018 6:47PM EST
With days to go before the official start of his second term, Toronto Mayor John Tory is shaking things up in his office.
Chris Eby, his longtime chief of staff, and Vince Gupta, his principal secretary, have both left the mayor’s office.
There was no word on a reason for their departures.
Luke Robertson, Tory’s campaign manager for the recent election, has been named his new chief of staff.
Courtney Glen, the senior vice president at Teneo Holdings, who worked in communications on Tory’s past campaign, has been named his new deputy chief of staff.
Former Toronto Sun reporter Don Peat will remain the director of communications while Vince Gasparro, the co-chair to Tory’s campaign team, has been named new principal secretary.
Along with the staffing changes, Tory signed the official declaration of office document in a private ceremony on Friday afternoon, behind closed doors.
