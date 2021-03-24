TORONTO -- Durham Regional Police say they are looking at arson as the possible cause of a deadly Oshawa, Ont., house fire that killed four people, including two children on Monday.

Acting Sgt. George Tudos provided an update on Wednesday on the devastating fire that broke out at a row home early Monday morning.

Tuesday night, the bodies of two children, who were unaccounted for following the fire, were found inside the charred home.

Tudos said the children were siblings, while the two other bodies found a day earlier were adult males unrelated to the family.

“I did talk to our investigators this morning and they advised that out of the four deceased that were recovered, two of those were children. They are siblings and they're both part of the same family, and the two adult males that were also recovered, they are not part of the family but they were recovered in that residence as well,” Tudos said.

He added that the children lived in the home.

At around 1 a.m. on Monday, fire crews responded to the massive blaze on Olive Avenue. Crews said the home was engulfed in flames.

Several residences along Olive Avenue were evacuated from their homes as a result of the fire. At least seven units were damaged by the blaze, according to Durham police.

Five people were rescued from the home and taken to hospital but four others were unaccounted for.

By Monday night, the bodies of the two men were found and roughly 24 hours later the bodies of the two children were found. The victims have not yet been identified.

The major crime unit has launched a formal probe into the fire after police received information at the scene that the incident could be an arson.

“There was information that the officers received at the time when we were doing, in the initial recovery stage, that it could have a potential to be an arson and then at that point our investigators then prompted an investigation to be commenced,” Tudos said.

Tudos said police will continue their investigation today and gather evidence at the scene.

“...Now we will be looking for judicial authorization to enter that residence to collect more evidence to support our police investigation, but right now it's still early in the investigation, and our investigators will have to determine, based on any other evidence that we find now, whether it falls in the category of being criminal or not criminal,” he said.

Several family members have told CTV News Toronto that three young boys lived there with their parents, grandfather and at least two boarders.

Oshawa Fire Chief Derrick Clark said that the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, but that “floors have collapsed down on each other,” making it difficult to search the wreckage.

-With files from CTV News Toronto's Katherine DeClerq and Miriam Katawazi.