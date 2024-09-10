Arrests made in Project Nightcrawler investigation after more than two dozen break-ins in Toronto, Durham

Four people are in custody in connection with a string of nighttime break and enters that occurred at retail shops in both Toronto and Durham Region over a nine-month time period, Toronto police say.

According to investigators, between Nov. 26, 2023 and Aug. 23, 2024, officers with the Toronto Police Service and the Durham Regional Police Service responded to 27 calls for nighttime break and enters at retail establishments.

In Toronto, the incidents were reported throughout 41, 42, and 43 divisions, which are located in Scarborough.

According to police, a group of masked suspects targeted and forced their way into a number of cannabis, electronics and cellular phone stores.

Police allege that during at least one break-in, the suspects “recklessly discharged a firearm” while fleeing the scene.

More than $50,000 worth of cannabis, cannabis-related products, cellular phones and accessories, as well as electronics and computers.

In each incident, the suspects fled in an awaiting vehicle.

Following an “extensive investigation,” police said, four suspects were identified.

They were subsequently arrested and charged by Toronto police. The charges they face include breaking and entering, disguise with intent, and possession of burglary tools. Some of the suspects are also facing weapons-related charges.