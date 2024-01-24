Arrest made in stabbing near Toronto high school that reportedly involved machete

Toronto police have charged a 17-year-old suspect with aggravated assault following a stabbing near a North York high school earlier this week.

Police said officers were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Bathurst Street at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Monday for reports of a person with a knife. At the time, police indicated that the suspect was wearing a "horror movie" mask and may have been carrying a machete.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said the victim was standing in a parking lot in the area with friends prior to the stabbing when the suspect started running towards him.

The victim tried to run away but fell to the ground at which point the suspect caught up with him and attacked, police said.

The victim was stabbed "several times" and sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

It's unclear if either the suspect or the victim are students at nearby Northview Heights Secondary School, which was placed under lockdown during the police investigation.

Police are shown at the scene of a stabbing investigation near Northview Heights Secondary School on Monday. A 17-year-old has been charged in connection with the incident. (CTV News Toronto)

The 17-year-old suspect, who cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and disguise with intent.

They are scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Wednesday afternoon.

Northview Heights Secondary School was placed under lockdown again on Tuesday after police received reports that a male was seen in the area with a stick or a machete. Police later confirmed that no weapon was actually seen by the person who reported the incident.

Police have not said whether the suspect and victim are known to one another or specified what type of weapon the suspect was carrying at the time of the incident.