

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





An arrest has been made and a second suspect is being sought by police in connection with a shooting inside a downtown Toronto public housing highrise that left one man dead earlier this week.

Emergency crews found Brent Young, 41, in a third-floor unit of a building in the area of Dundas and Sherbourne streets at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

Young was located suffering from obvious signs of trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said at the time.

Following the fatal shooting, officers said they had obtained and were reviewing security camera footage from the building.

On Thursday evening, investigators said Toronto-resident Warren Farrell, 26, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with this case.

The charge has not been proven in court. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Police said they are continuing to search for a second suspect wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the investigation. He has been identified as Toronto-resident Mark Thompson, 39.

Anyone who saw these two men between the evening of June 24 and the morning hours of June 25 is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).