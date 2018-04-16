

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting of a 21-year-old man in Etobicoke Friday morning.

Toronto police responded to reports of shots fired near Bloor Street West and Grenview Boulevard South at around 12:45 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, police said they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.

Police said the man was conscious and breathing when emergency crews arrived. The man was transported to a hospital where he remains in life-threatening condition.

A police source told CTV News Toronto that an on-duty officer from 22 Division applied life-saving first aid to the victim prior to the arrival of paramedics.

In a news release issued on Monday, police said that the suspect and victim had an argument prior to the shooting.

After the execution of several search warrants, five firearms and numerous rounds of ammunition were seized by investigators. Officers said this included a handgun, a submachine gun, two .22 calibre rifles, and a shotgun.

A suspect – identified as 22-year-old Charles Waters, of Toronto – was arrested “several hours” after the incident took place, police said. He has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and a number of firearm-related offences.

None of these charges have been proven in court.

Waters was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.