TORONTO -- A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with an early morning stabbing in Niagara Falls Wednesday that left a man with serious injuries.

Police were called to the area of Clifton Hill near Victoria Avenue at approximately 1:43 a.m. for a report of a stabbing, Niagara Regional Police Service said in a news release.

Investigators said that the victim had been walking on the sidewalk on Clifton Hill when he stopped to talk to a man and women prior to the stabbing. That’s when the man cut the victim with a knife and fled the area, police said.

Officers discovered the victim, a man in his 20s, suffering from a serious laceration, police said. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The knife was located by officers on a nearby street and the suspect was identified and arrested by police at 5 a.m. at his Niagara Falls home.

Shawn Leonard Isaacs, 46, is charged with aggravated assault. He attended a St. Catharines courtroom later in the day.